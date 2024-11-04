E-Paper | November 04, 2024

Allies say 1953 mutual defence treaty extends to cyber, space threats

The Korea Herald | ANN Published November 4, 2024 Updated November 4, 2024 10:19am

South Korea and the United States have, for the first time, explicitly confirmed that cyber and space threats to either country could trigger mutual defence actions under their bilateral treaty signed in 1953, which forms the basis of their military alliance.

The commitment was outlined in a joint statement following the South Korea-US ‘2+2’ foreign and defence ministerial meeting held on Thursday in Washington, notably amid rising concerns over deepening security cooperation between Russia and North Korea, particularly in areas like cyber and outer space, including satellite technology transfers

“We also affirmed that attacks in space or cyberspace that clearly challenge the security of the alliance could lead us to invoke Article III of the Mutual Defence Treaty,” US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said during a joint news conference following the 2+ meeting — the first of its kind since March 2021. “So to improve our awareness of threats in the space and cyber domains, we’re enhancing our interoperability and information sharing.”

Article III stipulates a mutual defence commitment if either party within its jurisdiction is attacked, provided the other party deems the attack a threat to its own peace and safety and declares its intention to address the shared danger in accordance with its constitutional processes.

The joint statement clarified that international law applies to cyberspace and that, under certain circumstances, a cyberattack could be considered an armed attack under Article III. It also emphasized that attacks originating from, targeting, or occurring within space pose a significant threat to the security of the alliance and could trigger the invocation of Article III.

“Both sides affirmed that a decision as to when attacks in either domain would lead to an invocation of Article III would be made on a case-by-case basis, and through close consultations between the United States and the ROK, as would be the case for any other threat,” the statement read, referring to South Korea by the acronym of its official name.

Yang Uk, a research fellow at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies in Seoul, noted that the allies’ declarations are driven by the urgency of emerging security challenges, particularly in the cyber and outer space domains from North Korea and other authoritarian countries.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Disregarding CCI
Updated 04 Nov, 2024

Disregarding CCI

The failure to regularly convene CCI meetings means that the process of democratic decision-making is falling apart.
Defeating TB
04 Nov, 2024

Defeating TB

CONSIDERING the fact that Pakistan has the fifth highest burden of tuberculosis in the world as per the World Health...
Ceasefire charade
Updated 04 Nov, 2024

Ceasefire charade

The US talks of peace, while simultaneously arming and funding their Israeli allies, are doomed to fail, and are little more than a charade.
Concerning measures
Updated 03 Nov, 2024

Concerning measures

The govt must seek political input and consensus on the changes it is seeking to make and be open about its intentions.
Short-lived relief?
03 Nov, 2024

Short-lived relief?

POLICYMAKERS must be jumping with joy. At the close of the first quarter of FY25, the budget posted a consolidated...
Brisk spread
03 Nov, 2024

Brisk spread

THE surge in polio cases has reached distressing levels with a tally of 45 last reported, after two cases emerged in...