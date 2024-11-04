‘Secret detention cell’ run by Quetta cop uncovered

QUETTA: Police have unearthed a private detention cell operated by a police constable in collaboration with others in Quetta, recovering four young men held in captivity, officials said on Sunday.

The police acted on information regarding the secret detention facility managed by a cop in Hazara Town, on the outskirts of Quetta.

SP Saddar Shoukat Ali Mohmand formed an investigation team led by Brewery Police Station SHO Mehmood Khorti.

The police team raided a house in Hazara Town’s Block 33, where they discovered four young men detained in a room. Three suspects arrested from the house were identified as Wajahat Kandahari, Ali and Nadir Ali.

The alleged mastermind, Constable Sanaullah of the Balochistan Constabulary, had already been taken into custody.

Police said the private cell had been run by Sanaullah for a long time.

The rescued detainees told officers that Sanaullah and his associates had detained them three days ago and subjected them to torture to coerce confessions of theft.

Sources said the accused used the cell to blackmail young people.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2024