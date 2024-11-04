E-Paper | November 04, 2024

‘Secret detention cell’ run by Quetta cop uncovered

Saleem Shahid Published November 4, 2024 Updated November 4, 2024 11:06am

QUETTA: Police have unearthed a private detention cell operated by a police constable in collaboration with others in Quetta, recovering four young men held in captivity, officials said on Sunday.

The police acted on information regarding the secret detention facility managed by a cop in Hazara Town, on the outskirts of Quetta.

SP Saddar Shoukat Ali Mohmand formed an investigation team led by Brewery Police Station SHO Mehmood Khorti.

The police team raided a house in Hazara Town’s Block 33, where they discovered four young men detained in a room. Three suspects arrested from the house were identified as Wajahat Kandahari, Ali and Nadir Ali.

The alleged mastermind, Constable Sanaullah of the Balochistan Constabulary, had already been taken into custody.

Police said the private cell had been run by Sanaullah for a long time.

The rescued detainees told officers that Sanaullah and his associates had detained them three days ago and subjected them to torture to coerce confessions of theft.

Sources said the accused used the cell to blackmail young people.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Disregarding CCI
Updated 04 Nov, 2024

Disregarding CCI

The failure to regularly convene CCI meetings means that the process of democratic decision-making is falling apart.
Defeating TB
04 Nov, 2024

Defeating TB

CONSIDERING the fact that Pakistan has the fifth highest burden of tuberculosis in the world as per the World Health...
Ceasefire charade
Updated 04 Nov, 2024

Ceasefire charade

The US talks of peace, while simultaneously arming and funding their Israeli allies, are doomed to fail, and are little more than a charade.
Concerning measures
Updated 03 Nov, 2024

Concerning measures

The govt must seek political input and consensus on the changes it is seeking to make and be open about its intentions.
Short-lived relief?
03 Nov, 2024

Short-lived relief?

POLICYMAKERS must be jumping with joy. At the close of the first quarter of FY25, the budget posted a consolidated...
Brisk spread
03 Nov, 2024

Brisk spread

THE surge in polio cases has reached distressing levels with a tally of 45 last reported, after two cases emerged in...