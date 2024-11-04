E-Paper | November 04, 2024

Pakpattan police, peasants face off after farmland transferred to private firm

Shafiq Butt Published November 4, 2024 Updated November 4, 2024 12:18pm
peasants hold protest against the reallocation of their ancestral land to a private firm in Pakpattan district, on Sunday.—Dawn
peasants hold protest against the reallocation of their ancestral land to a private firm in Pakpattan district, on Sunday.—Dawn

SAHIWAL: A tense standoff between Pakpattan district police and about 700 peasants (mazareen), including women and children, from the Muhammad Nagar Seed Farm in Arifwala tehsil escalated into a full-blown police operation over the weekend.

The peasants had been protesting for two days against the government’s decision to reallocate their “ancestral land” — cultivated by them for nearly a century — to a private company.

According to eyewitness accounts, a large contingent of policemen, including elite force personnel, arrived at the farm on Sunday afternoon, accompanied by revenue officials, heavy machinery, tractors, eight prisoner vans and 40 police vehicles.

The operation aimed to vacate 528 acres of land currently held by peasants of Muhammad Nagar Seed Farm.

Eyewitnesses say heavy machinery used to destroy standing crops, level fields in Arifwala operation

Reports suggested that the land was allocated to the private firm by the District Revenue Department on the Punjab government’s directives on Feb 20.

The land vacation operation was led by DSP Sadar Malik Tariq, Arifwala Assistant Commissioner Roman Raees, and Sadar Police Station SHO Abid Ashiq Mohar.

Pakpattan Deputy Commissioner Sadia Mehr said the operation was conducted under sections 33 and 34 of the Land Acquisition Act, 1894, on orders from the Punjab Board of Revenue.

She claimed that the administration had attempted to negotiate with the peasants several times, but they refused to comply.

Muhammad Ikhlaq, President of the local Anjuman Mazareen Punjab chapter, told Dawn that the land was originally granted to his great-grandfather Charag Din and 33 other families in 1928 under the Government Land Reforms Act of 1912.

“This land was barren then, but our fourth generation is now cultivating it,” Mr Ikhlaq said. “We are now helpless to protect it.”

As of 8pm, heavy machinery was being used to destroy standing crops cultivated by the peasants, levelling the fields despite their protests.

Mr Ikhlaq claimed that the peasants had secured a stay order on Oct 9 from Justice Shamasul Mahmood of the Lahore High Court (LHC) to prevent the sale of the land.

However, he alleged that the Pakpattan Deputy Commissioner proceeded with the allocation to the private company.

The writ petition was filed by Muhammad Jabbar, a tenant of the Muhammad Nagar farm, under Article 199 of the Constitution through Advocate Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf.

Mr Ikhlaq also claimed that the senior puisne judge of the Supreme Court, Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, had also granted a stay order on the same land on Aug 19, 2011, when he was an LHC judge.

The peasants’ legal claim traces back to a judgement CA 221 of 1995 passed by the Supreme Court on Oct 25, 1989, which established a 60:40 produce-sharing ratio between owners and peasants.

The Supreme Court had also ruled that in case of any sale to a third party, the cost of inputs such as fertilisers, pesticides and tube well water should be split on a 50:50 basis. The 528-acre farm was designated an Agricultural Seed Farm in 1928 under Section 10 of the Colonisation of Government Land Act, 1912.

The Arifwala DSP and assistant commissioner could not be reached for comment.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Disregarding CCI
Updated 04 Nov, 2024

Disregarding CCI

The failure to regularly convene CCI meetings means that the process of democratic decision-making is falling apart.
Defeating TB
04 Nov, 2024

Defeating TB

CONSIDERING the fact that Pakistan has the fifth highest burden of tuberculosis in the world as per the World Health...
Ceasefire charade
Updated 04 Nov, 2024

Ceasefire charade

The US talks of peace, while simultaneously arming and funding their Israeli allies, are doomed to fail, and are little more than a charade.
Concerning measures
Updated 03 Nov, 2024

Concerning measures

The govt must seek political input and consensus on the changes it is seeking to make and be open about its intentions.
Short-lived relief?
03 Nov, 2024

Short-lived relief?

POLICYMAKERS must be jumping with joy. At the close of the first quarter of FY25, the budget posted a consolidated...
Brisk spread
03 Nov, 2024

Brisk spread

THE surge in polio cases has reached distressing levels with a tally of 45 last reported, after two cases emerged in...