Ultimate price

AS the world marks the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists today, the dangers confronting media professionals have become impossible to ignore, especially in regions plagued by conflict.

The peril is particularly acute in Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon, where according to CPJ, at least 134 journalists have been killed since the onset of Israeli hostilities last year. In Pakistan, too, the landscape is perilous, with over 150 journalists killed in the last 24 years.

Freedom Network’s 2024 Impunity Report highlights that Pakistan is witnessing a brutal year, with six journalists killed between November 2023 and August 2024 alone. A culture of impunity persists, exposing journalists to relentless threats and assaults. And while journalists continue to fall victim to violence, convictions are almost nonexistent, creating an environment in which perpetrators are rarely held to account.

The annual impunity report reveals the extent of these threats, identifying key actors behind the violence. Of the documented violations, nearly half (47pc) were attributed to government authorities, with political parties involved in 12pc of cases and other identifiable groups responsible for 16pc. Alarmingly, 25pc of these attacks came from unknown actors, underscoring the complexity and opacity surrounding these crimes. It also reveals other distressing statistics: 57 documented violations, including assassinations, threats, and harassment, took place in the period under review.

Sindh tops this grim list, with Punjab, Islamabad, and KP not far behind. Journalists from various sectors bear the brunt of these attacks, with TV journalists most frequently targeted, followed by those in print and digital media. Women journalists, too, have faced intimidation, making up 9pc of the affected individuals. There are mechanisms within the law, such as the Sindh Protection of Journalists and Other Media Professionals Act, and the federal Protection of Journalist and Media Professional Act.

However, these legal protections remain largely unenforced, leaving journalists vulnerable. The first local Media Impunity Index highlights that while the Sindh government has made some headway, other provinces and the centre are failing to establish active safety commissions essential for protecting media workers.

To dismantle this culture of impunity, the state must act decisively. Existing laws, like the 2021 protection act, must be enforced rigorously. Authorities must launch thorough investigations into crimes against journalists and bring perpetrators to justice. Moreover, families of slain journalists deserve financial and legal support to help them seek justice and recognition for their loved ones’ sacrifices.

Journalists are the backbone of democratic societies. Their work holds governments accountable, informs the public, and exposes injustices. When they are silenced through violence, the impact is felt across society, eroding public trust and weakening democratic integrity. It is incumbent upon the state to protect journalists and ensure that crimes against them do not go unpunished.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2024