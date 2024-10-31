E-Paper | October 31, 2024

Pakistan Navy ship rescues Iranian fishing dhow carrying 23 fishermen stranded in Gulf of Aden

Published October 31, 2024 Updated October 31, 2024 07:15pm
Pakistan Navy rescues a fishing dhow carrying 23 fishermen that was stranded in Gulf of Aden — Pakistan Navy
Screengrab of Pakistan Navy ship Zulfiquar — X/DGPRNAVY

Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar while deployed on a regional maritime security patrol rescued an Iranian fishing show with 23 fishermen onboard, a statement from the Pakistan Navy said on Thursday.

According to a statement from the Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) Pakistan Navy, PNS Zulfiquar responded to the distress call from Fishing Dhow AL Muhammadi, which was stranded in the Gulf of Aden near Yemen.

“Upon communication with the Pakistan Navy Ship, the fishing dhow reported a seriously injured crew member as well as defective engine and requested for necessary assistance,” the statement said.

“PNS Zulfiquar swiftly responded and dispatched its medical and technical teams which provided first aid to the wounded fisherman who had severely injured his hand while repairing the boat’s engine.”

Two more sick crew members were examined and provided medical assistance. In addition, the ship’s team also repaired the boat’s engine, the statement added.

In line with the national objective of ensuring peace and stability in the region, the Pakistan Navy regularly deploys its assets on regional maritime security patrol. During deployment, PN ships also assist ships operating at sea.

“The humanitarian assistance operation displays Pakistan Navy’s unflinching resolve towards safety and security of seafarers plying in the Indian Ocean region,” the statement said.

Earlier this year Pakistan Navy had also rescued 8 Iranian fishermen stuck in the open sea after their boat caught fire. The help from Pakistan had prompted a message of appreciation from the Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam.

“I would like to wholeheartedly appreciate Pakistan Navy for responding actively and conscientiously to the distress call of assistance from an Iranian fishing boat caught in an uncontrollable fire in the open sea and safely rescuing eight Iranian fishermen,” Moghadam had said in a statement.

“Iran and Pakistan have close mutual support and cooperation in rescue and humanitarian assistance operations in international waters through their vigilance and professionalism which was carried out this time by the Pakistan Navy. Iran and Pakistan have always remained committed to stand by each other in hard times during the history of the two brotherly countries,” he added.

