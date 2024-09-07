President for enhanced naval power for maritime defence

KARACHI: President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday called for making the Pakistan Navy further stronger in order to protect the geo-economic interests and defend maritime frontiers of the country.

Welcoming the induction of MILGEM class corvette Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Babur and offshore patrol vessel PNS Hunain into the Pakistan Navy fleet, he said that the ships would enable the Navy to perform its ever-growing operational responsibilities.

The president expressed these views while speaking at the induction ceremony of PNS Babur and Hunain into the Pakistan Navy fleet, here at the PN Dockyard.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Minister of National Def­e­nce of Turkiye, Bilal Burdali, Chair­man Joint Chiefs of Staff Com­mittee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, senior representatives of construction yards, high-ranking officials of the armed forces and the political leadership.

PNS Babur is a multipurpose ship built and commissioned at Istanbul Naval Shipyard on Sept 23 last year. PNS Hunain, an offshore patrol vessel, was built and commissioned at DAMEN Shipyard, Romania, on July 25, 2024.

Speaking at the ceremony, the president said that the induction of PNS Babur and Hunain into the fleet was a milestone achievement in fortifying the country’s maritime defence capabilities.

He noted that these ships would enhance the operational readiness of the Navy to counter both conventional and asymmetric threats.

He said that Defence and Martyrs Day reminded of the courage, unity, and determination of the armed forces and citizens who defended the nation against external aggression. He paid rich tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the defence of the motherland.

Acknowledging the collaborative efforts involved in the construction of the newly inducted ships, the president expressed his gratitude to the teams from Pakistan, Turkiye and the Dutch DAMEN Shipyard for their dedication and hard work.

“These ships symbolise our strong friendship with Turkiye and our trust in the Dutch DAMEN Shipyard in Romania,” he said.

The president also extended special congratulations to the commanding officers and crew of PNS Babur and PNS Hunain, wishing them success in their future endeavours.

In his welcome address, the Chief of the Naval Staff termed the induction of the two ships in the PN fleet as a major milestone in the capacity building of the PN Fleet.

Published in Dawn, September 7th, 2024