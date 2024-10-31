E-Paper | October 31, 2024

Scientists in Argentina unearth oldest tadpole, from dinosaur times

Reuters Published October 31, 2024 Updated October 31, 2024 09:55am
A FOSSIL of the world’s oldest tadpole, which coexisted with dinosaurs 161 million years ago, lies next to a 3D-printed representation of the tadpole in Buenos Aires.—Reuters
A FOSSIL of the world’s oldest tadpole, which coexisted with dinosaurs 161 million years ago, lies next to a 3D-printed representation of the tadpole in Buenos Aires.—Reuters

BUENOS AIRES: Scientists in Argentina have discovered excellently preserved fossil remains of the oldest-known tadpole, the larval stage of a large frog species that lived alongside dinosaurs about 161 million years ago during the Jurassic Period.

The researchers said the fossil, measuring 16 centimetres long, sheds light on the evolution of frogs and toads, showing that tadpoles today are largely unchanged from their forerunners in the Jurassic. The oldest-known frog fossils date to even earlier, though no older tadpole fossils have been found.

The specimen, belonging to a previously known species called Notobatrachus degiustoi, is so well preserved, according to the researchers, that it includes the remains of some soft tissues that usually are not seen in fossils. The tadpole’s eyes and nerves, for instance, are preserved as dark imprints in their anatomical position in the fossil.

The fossil was found in 2020 during a dig for dinosaur remains on a ranch in the province of Santa Cruz, about 2,300 kilometres south of Buenos Aires in Argentina’s vast southern Patagonian region.

The tadpole’s head and most of its body are preserved. Frogs have a two-stage life cycle, with the aquatic tadpole larva metamorphosing into the adult form. This tadpole was in the late stages of metamorphosis.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Property valuation
Updated 31 Oct, 2024

Property valuation

Market valuation rates will not help boost tax revenues without plugging such loopholes in the system.
Hitting a wall
31 Oct, 2024

Hitting a wall

PAKISTAN still has a long way to go in defeating polio. Despite our decades-long fight against the debilitating...
Kurram violence
31 Oct, 2024

Kurram violence

DESPITE years of intermittent and bloody conflict in Kurram, the state has been unable to bring lasting peace to ...
Court business
Updated 30 Oct, 2024

Court business

The unity and commonality of purpose on display in the full court meeting are what will help the SC endure.
UNRWA ban
30 Oct, 2024

UNRWA ban

NOT content with the war of extermination it is executing against the Palestinian people, Israel now wants to ensure...
Cricket changes
30 Oct, 2024

Cricket changes

WIN or lose, Pakistan cricket seems to be embroiled in a constant state of flux. Just when things seemed to be...