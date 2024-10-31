E-Paper | October 31, 2024

PIA bidding set for today with single buyer

Amin Ahmed Published October 31, 2024 Updated October 31, 2024 09:06am
PIA will be the first state-owned entity to be privatised under the 2024-29 privatisation programme.—Dawn/file
PIA will be the first state-owned entity to be privatised under the 2024-29 privatisation programme.—Dawn/file

ISLAMABAD: The bidding for the privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is scheduled for today (Thursday), with reports suggesting that only one of the six pre-qualified bidders has submitted the required earnest money to participate in the process.

The Privatisation Comm­is­sion had initially pre-qualified six bidders, including Fly Jinnah, a consortium led by YB Hol­dings (Pvt) Ltd, Airblue Ltd, a consortium led by Pak Ethanol (Pvt) Ltd, Arif Habib Corporation Ltd, and Blue World City.

After extensive review, the board of the Privat­isat­ion Commission shortlisted these companies based on technical, financial and documentary requ­i­­reme­nts, inviting them to proceed with the next stage of the bidding process to start buy-side due diligence.

The successful bidder will be eligible to acquire between 51pc and 100pc of PIA’s share capital, along with management control.

PIA, a public limited company and natio­nal flag carrier, is largely government-owned, with the government holding about 96pc of its issued capital. Privatisation Secre­tary Usman Akhtar Bajwa was unavailable to confirm the exact number of bidders participating in the process.

As a full-service airline, PIA operates in various business segments, including passenger services, ground handling, flight training, cargo, engineering and in-flight catering.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Property valuation
Updated 31 Oct, 2024

Property valuation

Market valuation rates will not help boost tax revenues without plugging such loopholes in the system.
Hitting a wall
31 Oct, 2024

Hitting a wall

PAKISTAN still has a long way to go in defeating polio. Despite our decades-long fight against the debilitating...
Kurram violence
31 Oct, 2024

Kurram violence

DESPITE years of intermittent and bloody conflict in Kurram, the state has been unable to bring lasting peace to ...
Court business
Updated 30 Oct, 2024

Court business

The unity and commonality of purpose on display in the full court meeting are what will help the SC endure.
UNRWA ban
30 Oct, 2024

UNRWA ban

NOT content with the war of extermination it is executing against the Palestinian people, Israel now wants to ensure...
Cricket changes
30 Oct, 2024

Cricket changes

WIN or lose, Pakistan cricket seems to be embroiled in a constant state of flux. Just when things seemed to be...