October 31, 2024

Pakistan exports tractors to Tanzania

Published October 31, 2024 Updated October 31, 2024 09:23am

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: The first consignment of Pakistani-made tractors reached Tanzania on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone in the country’s trade relations with East Africa.

An official announcement of the commerce ministry said that Masai Trekta Company Ltd, having recently opened its tractor distribution head office in Tanzania, has become a key partner in distributing Pakistani ATS tractors across Tanzania and potentially expanding further across the region.

The tractors were imported from Pak-Tractors House, a prominent manufacturing company based in Lahore.

The export of these tractors is expected to strengthen Pakistan’s export portfolio in East Africa and open up the possibility of an increase in tractor exports to Tanzania and neighbouring countries.

New Alfa app launched

Bank Alfalah has unveiled its new mobile banking application, Alfa. Designed to promote financial inclusion, the new app transcends traditional banking by int­e­grating advanced features for savings, investments, and borrowings into a seamless digital lifestyle platform.

“Users can now experience a comprehensive net wo­rth view, instant investments in mutual funds and securities, quick loans up to Rs750,000 and personalised financial goal setting,” said a press release on Wednesday.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2024

