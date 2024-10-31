Raza Rabbani asks Centre to refrain from constructing Cholistan Canal

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Mian Raza Rabbani has asked the federal government to refrain from constructing the Cholistan Canal in view of serious objections expressed by Sindh over the project.

“The province of Sindh opposes the controversial Cholistan Canal Project, the federal government should refrain from its construction, when one of the federating units has serious reservations regarding it,” he said.

He said that the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) should not have approved the controversial project after it had been opposed by the government of Sindh.

The project should not be taken up by Ecnec as Sindh, being the lower riparian, has serious reservations to the same.

The government of Sindh has taken up this matter in the Council of Common Interest (CCI), which is the appropriate constitutional forum for taking a decision on controversial projects.

He argued that the CDWP’s decision to refer the matter to Ecnec, before the CCI could address it, undermines the constitutional process and infringes upon the rights of the province.

The veteran politician highlighted a significant constitutional violation, noting that the federal government has failed to summon a CCI meeting within the required 90-day period, as mandated by Article 154 of the Constitution.

He urged that the meeting of the CCI be convened immediately to discuss the Cholistan Canal project, emphasising the need to consider Sindh’s reservations.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2024