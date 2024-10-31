E-Paper | October 31, 2024

Raza Rabbani asks Centre to refrain from constructing Cholistan Canal

Bakhtawar Mian Published October 31, 2024 Updated October 31, 2024 09:54am

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Mian Raza Rabbani has asked the federal government to refrain from constructing the Cholistan Canal in view of serious objections expressed by Sindh over the project.

“The province of Sindh opposes the controversial Cholistan Canal Project, the federal government should refrain from its construction, when one of the federating units has serious reservations regarding it,” he said.

He said that the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) should not have approved the controversial project after it had been opposed by the government of Sindh.

The project should not be taken up by Ecnec as Sindh, being the lower riparian, has serious reservations to the same.

The government of Sindh has taken up this matter in the Council of Common Interest (CCI), which is the appropriate constitutional forum for taking a decision on controversial projects.

He argued that the CDWP’s decision to refer the matter to Ecnec, before the CCI could address it, undermines the constitutional process and infringes upon the rights of the province.

The veteran politician highlighted a significant constitutional violation, noting that the federal government has failed to summon a CCI meeting within the required 90-day period, as mandated by Article 154 of the Constitution.

He urged that the meeting of the CCI be convened immediately to discuss the Cholistan Canal project, emphasising the need to consider Sindh’s reservations.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Property valuation
Updated 31 Oct, 2024

Property valuation

Market valuation rates will not help boost tax revenues without plugging such loopholes in the system.
Hitting a wall
31 Oct, 2024

Hitting a wall

PAKISTAN still has a long way to go in defeating polio. Despite our decades-long fight against the debilitating...
Kurram violence
31 Oct, 2024

Kurram violence

DESPITE years of intermittent and bloody conflict in Kurram, the state has been unable to bring lasting peace to ...
Court business
Updated 30 Oct, 2024

Court business

The unity and commonality of purpose on display in the full court meeting are what will help the SC endure.
UNRWA ban
30 Oct, 2024

UNRWA ban

NOT content with the war of extermination it is executing against the Palestinian people, Israel now wants to ensure...
Cricket changes
30 Oct, 2024

Cricket changes

WIN or lose, Pakistan cricket seems to be embroiled in a constant state of flux. Just when things seemed to be...