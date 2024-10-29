Murad vows to resist Cholistan canal project at every forum

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that his government will continue to oppose the controversial Cholistan canal project and will plead its case at every government forum.

“The PPP government knows how to protect the rights of the people of Sindh,” he said while talking to the media after launching the polio eradication campaign at the SMB Fatima Jinnah School, Garden on Monday.

The CM made it clear that he was against the construction of the Cholistan Canal and is currently contesting the issue in the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec).

The Rs211.3 billion Cholistan canal project is part of the larger Green Pakistan Initiative and supported by the federal government, the Punjab irrigation Department, the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and the Punjab Board of Revenue to support agriculture in the Cholistan region through corporate farming and foreign investment.

Says govt considering imposing fine on parents refusing polio drops to children; launches week-long immunisation drive

To a question, the CM said that the Indus River System Authority (Irsa) had certified to provide water to the Cholistan canal if commissioned. “On September 20, Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro attended the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) and opposed the approval of the canal,” he said.

Giving details about a recent meeting of the CDWP that was originally scheduled for October 11 at 9am, he stated: “Before the meeting, I spoke with Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal and informed him that the Sindh government would never accept the Cholistan canal.”

He mentioned that he was assured by the federal minister that the agenda for the Cholistan Canal would be deferred. “However, the meeting took place on October 11 at 11pm and approved the Cholistan canal project despite strong opposition from the Sindh representative.”

CM Shah said Ecnec is the final forum where Sindh will plead its case. He said that Sindh government had already challenged the canal in the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

To another question regarding the increasing number of polio cases, he said that the caretaker government could not take appropriate measures to continue polio eradication drives. “The provision of the caretaker government’s induction for holding general elections should be deleted from the Constitution because it creates a gap in the continuity of the policies,” he opined.

‘Vaccine hesitancy a major obstacle in combating polio’

Speaking at the launch of the week-long immunisation drive, the CM identified vaccine hesitancy as a major obstacle in combating the debilitating disease and noted that the government was considering imposing fines on parents who refuse to allow their children to receive the vaccine drops.

He emphasised the significance of overcoming vaccine hesitancy, particularly in Karachi and Hyderabad, where many parents are reluctant to vaccinate their children. “Vaccine hesitancy presents a significant obstacle to polio eradication initiatives in Pakistan. In Karachi alone, refusals account for 85 per cent of all cases documented in Sindh.”

He continued, “We cannot allow this situation to continue, as it endangers all children. The government is considering fines for parents who refuse the vaccine drops.”

He also highlighted that 41 polio cases have been reported nationwide, with 12 of these in Sindh. He stressed the importance of the campaign, noting that positive environmental samples in Karachi and other areas suggest active virus circulation, making vaccination crucial to halting polio’s spread.

The chief minister urged parents to cooperate with vaccination teams and ensure their children receive the vaccine each round, explaining, “Repeated doses are essential to strengthening immunity and protecting children from this preventable disease.”

The ceremony, attended by provincial cabinet members and other officials, marked the beginning of the third nationwide polio vaccination campaign.

The drive, prompted by an alarming rise in polio cases across Pakistan, targets 10.6 million children under the age of five across 30 districts in Sindh for the oral polio vaccine (OPV). Additionally, 9.5m children aged six months to five years will receive Vitamin A supplements to boost immunity.

To support the campaign, the government has deployed 81,000 frontline workers to conduct door-to-door visits, with 19,000 security personnel accompanying them to ensure safety. Parliamentarians, local councils, and union committees have also been engaged to boost vaccine uptake and reduce refusals.

For assistance, parents can contact the Emergency Operations Centre’s Sehat Tahaffuz Helpline at 1166 or via WhatsApp at 0346-7776546.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2024