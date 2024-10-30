Rizwan unfazed by Kirsten’s departure ahead of Australia tour

PAKISTAN captain Mohammad Rizwan gestures during a press conference at a local hotel on Tuesday.—Tahir Jamal/White Star

KARACHI: Newly-appointed Pakistan One-day International and T20I captain Mohammad Rizwan is unfazed by the resignation of head coach Gary Kirsten as the team looks forward to its tour of Australia.

Kirsten stepped down as the national side’s white-ball head coach on Monday amid reports of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) not taking the South African in confidence over the selection of players for Australia visit as well as the following series against Zimbabwe.Since Kirsten’s departure, speculations are ripe over his successor, with the likes of former players Aaqib Javed and Saqlain Mushtaq touted to be leading the race.

To Rizwan, however, it wouldn’t matter who replaces Kirsten.

“When you wear Pakistan’s shirt or represent Pakistan, you combine with whoever is with you, regardless of the time or situation, and work towards Pakistan’s success,” he said during a media talk at a local hotel here on Tuesday, hours before the team’s departure to Melbourne, where Pakistan play their first of the three ODI’s against Australia on November 4.

“When it comes to our opinions, we can express them regarding any coach or player to bring the best out of them. We believe in making choices that benefit Pakistan cricket.”

While Pakistan have selected a host of young players, who have proven their mettle in the domestic cricket circuit over the past few years, they will be without Fakhar Zaman, who has been left out not only from the squads for Australia and Zimbabwe but also from the recently-announced central contracts list.

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) move has been criticised with Fakhar regarded as the country’s only impact player — who fell into the board’s bad books after posting on social media against its selection policies and taking on one of its directors in an internal meeting.

Rizwan hoped the issues aro­und Fakhar would be resolved soon.

“There’s no doubt that Fakhar Zaman is an impactful player for Pakistan because Fakhar, wherever he is, can single-handedly change the game’s course,” the 32-year-old noted. “… but as for selection decisions, those are not in our hands; those belong to the management and the selection committee.”

After opening their ODI series against Australia, Pakistan will play the hosts in the second and third matches in Adelaide and Perth on Nov. 8 and 10 respectively, before going on to play three T20Is.

“… with the resources at hand, we’ve consulted well, and the team was formed thoughtfully,” Rizwan said. “We’ve fulfilled our roles well. The rest depends on the players to put in the effort.”

