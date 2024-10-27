PCB announces Mohammad Rizwan as captain for white ball cricket

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan as captain and batting all-rounder Agha Salman as the vice-captain of the cricket team for the white ball format.

Babar announced he was stepping down as Pakistan’s One-day Interna­tional and T20I skipper on October 2 in a post on his social media platform ‘X’ account, saying he wanted to focus on his playing role.

The national selection committee was tasked with finding the next white-ball captain following Azam’s resignation from the position.

While speaking to the media in Lahore, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced Rizwan and Salman as the captain and vice-captain of the cricket team for the one day international and T20 international, respectively.

Earlier in the day, the cricket board had announced their squad for the upcoming matches against Australia and Zimbabwe.

According to Pakistan’s squad, the skipper Rizwan was not included in the squad T20s against Zimbabwe.

More to follow