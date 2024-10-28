E-Paper | October 28, 2024

Negotiations with Russia ‘necessary’ for resolving Ukraine-Russia war: Trump’s running mate

Anadolu Agency Published October 28, 2024
Republican Vice Presidential nominee, US Senator JD Vance speaks at a campaign rally at New York’s Madison Square Garden arena on October 27. — AFP
US Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance has said that engaging in negotiations with Russia is “necessary” for resolving the Ukraine-Russia war.

Speaking to NBC News for the programme “Meet the Press” that aired on Sunday, Vance said, “I think it’s important if we’re ever going to end the war in Ukraine, fundamentally, at some level, we’re going to have to engage in some sort of negotiation between Ukraine, between Russia, between our Nato allies in Europe.”

He added that it is “just a necessary part”.

Declining to label Russian President Vladimir Putin an “enemy,” Vance said, “I believe he’s clearly an adversary. He is a competitor.” His comments came in response to moderator Kristen Welker’s question about whether Vance views Putin as an ally or an enemy.

He believes that diplomacy requires a smart approach, saying, “Just because we don’t like somebody, doesn’t mean that we can’t occasionally engage in conversations with them.”

Russia Ukraine War, US Elections 2024
World

