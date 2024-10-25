E-Paper | October 26, 2024

Putin says Ukraine twice approached Russia regarding peace talks via Turkiye

Anadolu Agency Published October 25, 2024 Updated October 25, 2024 11:33pm

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed on Friday that Ukraine has twice approached Russia with peace proposals, mediated by Turkiye, only to abandon its initiatives soon after.

In an interview with the Russian channel Rossiya 1, Putin urged Kyiv to clarify its stance on peace talks.

“Our Turkish partners … have approached us with what they described as initiatives from the Ukrainian side. But each time we agreed, the Ukrainians had already withdrawn their proposal. This has happened twice. Ultimately, we need clarity on their readiness and intentions,” he said.

Putin said Turkish representatives had given him “Ukraine-related materials” on the sidelines of the Brics economic bloc summit in the city of Kazan, which he said required careful review and that he had not yet had the chance to examine them thoroughly.

He, however, emphasised that any agreement would need to consider and respect Russia’s interests.

Russia’s started its “special military operation” in Ukraine in February 2022, saying it had to help and protect eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk that were fighting against Kyiv since 2014.

While several countries, including Turkiye, have acted as intermediaries to facilitate potential peace discussions, these talks have faced significant setbacks, often stalling or breaking down.

However, despite occasional proposals from both sides, broader peace talks have failed to progress, largely due to incompatible demands and underlying distrust.

