October 27, 2024

Israeli army blows up houses in Lebanon’s border village

AFP Published October 27, 2024 Updated October 27, 2024 12:31pm

BEIRUT: Lebanese state media said the Israeli army dynamited houses in Lebanese border villages on Saturday, as Israel said it used 400 tonnes of explosives to destroy a Hezbollah tunnel, more than a month into an all-out war.

The official National News Agency said “the army of the Israeli enemy has since dawn blown up and destroyed houses” in the border village of Adaisseh.

The NNA also reported “large explosions” in the border village of Kfar Kila, saying the blasts were heard across the south as columns of smoke rose above the area. Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee said 400 tonnes of explosives were used to blow up a “strategic underground facility” in southern Lebanon.

The “tunnel” was more than 1.5 kilometres (around a mile) long, Adraee said. The Israeli military had earlier reported “the explosion of a large quantity of explosives in Lebanon” that was strong enough to trigger earthquake warnings in large parts of Israel.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2024

