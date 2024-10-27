Pakistan condemns attack as violation of Iran’s sovereignty

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan issued a strong condemnation on Saturday of Israel’s missile strikes on Iran, describing them as a “grave violation” of the country’s sovereignty and international law.

In a statement, the Foreign Office warned that the attacks posed a significant threat to peace and stability in an already volatile region.

“Israeli military strikes against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran are a grave violation of the UN Charter and international law.

“These strikes undermine the path to regional peace and stability and also constitute a dangerous escalation,” the FO said, holding Israel responsible for an “escalation and expansion of the conflict”.

Starmer says Israel has right to self-defence; Biden hopes ‘this is the end’ after strikes

Pakistan also urged the UN Security Council to step in and halt “Israeli recklessness in the region and its criminal behaviour.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif echoed these concerns on social media, condemning the attacks and warning of broader risks to peace. “Deeply worried by the recent act of Israeli aggression against Iran,” he wrote on X.

“Such actions threaten not only regional peace and stability but also violate principles of sovereignty and international law. While strongly condemning this action, Pakistan stands with Iran and its other neighbours in pursuit of peace.”

He further called for restraint and diplomacy, emphasising Pakistan’s commitment to peaceful conflict resolution.

The Foreign Office also urged the international community to play a role in restoring peace and security in the region, warning that unchecked escalation could lead to severe consequences.

Muslim states slam attack

Pakistan’s condemnation aligned with similar reactions from other leading Muslim countries, which have widely criticised the Israeli attacks as violations of sovereignty.

Qatar described the attacks as a “blatant violation” and cautioned against serious repercussions, calling for dialogue to preserve regional stability.

Saudi Arabia condemned the attacks, urging restraint and de-escalation.

Iraq denounced Israel’s “aggressive policies”, decrying international silence and calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon. Kuwait criticised the strikes as illustrative of Israel’s “policy of chaos”, while Syria expressed solidarity with Iran’s right to defend its territory.

The UAE and Oman highlighted the need for restraint, with Oman describing the attacks as fuelling a “cycle of violence”. Malaysia condemned the strikes as a threat to regional security, calling for an immediate end to hostilities.

Collectively, these countries urged the international community to intervene to prevent further destabilisation across the Middle East.

Biden hopes ‘this is the end’

US President Joe Biden said he hopes “this is the end” after Israeli warplanes struck military bases and missile sites in several Iranian provinces , agencies add.

“It looks like they didn’t hit anything other than military targets,” Biden told reporters. “I hope that this is the end.”

Also, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, “I am clear that Israel has the right to defend itself against Iranian aggression. I’m equally clear that we need to avoid further regional escalation and urge all sides to show restraint. Iran should not respond.”

Similarly, the French foreign ministry stated, “France urges all parties to abstain from any escalation and action that could worsen the extremely tense context in the region.” German chancellor Olaf Scholz said, “My message to Iran is clear: we cannot continue with massive reactions of escalation. This must end now. This will provide an opportunity for peaceful development in the Middle East.”

Russia urges restraint

Russian foreign ministry stated, “We urge all parties involved to exercise restraint, stop the violence and avoid a catastrophic scenario.”

Similarly Indian external affairs ministry said, “We reiterate our call to all concerned to exercise restraint and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy. The ongoing hostilities are to nobody’s benefit, even as innocent hostages and civilian population continue to suffer.”

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2024