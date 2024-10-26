Iran says ‘entitled’ to self-defence after 4 soldiers killed in Israeli strikes

US says was informed of strikes on military targets but not involved; Pakistan says Israel bears "full responsibility"; UAE, Saudi Arabia condemn attack.

Iran said it was “entitled” to self-defence after an Israeli attack targeted military sites in the Islamic republic on Saturday, causing “limited” damage and killing four soldiers, almost a month after Israel vowed to avenge a missile barrage that raised fears of a full-scale Middle East war.

The Israeli military said its retaliatory air strikes hit Iran’s missile manufacturing facilities, missile installations and other systems in several regions. It warned Iran it would “pay a heavy price” if it responded.

A semi-official Iranian news agency vowed a “proportional reaction” to the Israeli moves against Tehran.

What we know so far:

Targets did not include nuclear facilities, US official says

US says was informed of plan but not involved, terms strikes “self-defence”

Syrian state media reports Israeli strikes on Syrian military sites

Middle East condemns “violation of sovereignty”, Britain urges Iran not to respond

Iranian media reported multiple explosions over several hours in the capital and at nearby military bases, starting shortly after 2am (10:30pm GMT on Friday).

Before dawn, Israel’s public broadcaster said three waves of strikes had been completed and that the operation was over.

Iran’s air defence force on Saturday confirmed an Israeli attack had targeted several military bases. The armed forces said two soldiers were killed in the strikes.

“This fake regime (Israel) attacked parts of military centres in Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam provinces,” it said in a statement, adding the attack “caused limited damage” while being intercepted.

The Iranian army later said the death toll rose to four. “Two more soldiers … have succumbed to their wounds and died,” the official IRNA news agency reported, citing an army statement.

Iranian state television had reported blasts around the capital due to the “activation of the air defence system” against an Israeli attack.

Videos carried by Iranian media showed air defences continuously firing at apparently incoming projectiles in central Tehran, without saying which sites were coming under attack.

Tasnim reported Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps bases that were attacked were not damaged and said Iran was resuming flights from 9am (5:30am GMT) after a suspension during Israel’s attack.

The official IRNA news agency reported that Iran’s foreign ministry said the country was “entitled and duty-bound to defend itself against the Zionist regime’s acts of aggression”.

It added that the Iranian air defence command said the airstrikes were “intercepted and countered successfully”. “As per the inherent right to legitimate defence, which is enshrined in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, Iran is duty-bound and entitled to defend itself against foreign acts of aggression,” it further said.

The statement said that Iran categorically condemned the “Zionist regime’s aggressive action” against several military centres in Iran, considering it a clear violation of international law and the UN Charter, especially the principle of prohibiting threats or resorting to force against the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of countries.

“As emphasised by the relevant authorities of the Islamic Republic, the foreign ministry said, based on the inherent right to legitimate defence, which is also enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter, Iran is entitled and duty-bound to defend itself against the Israeli aggression.

“Calling for maximising all its material and spiritual capabilities to defend its security and vital interests and recognising its duties toward regional peace and stability, the Islamic Republic reminds the regional countries of their individual and collective responsibility to safeguard peace and stability in the region,” the statement noted.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran was determined to defend itself.

“I think we’ve shown that our determination to defend ourselves knows no limits,” Araghchi said in an interview with the official website of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The minister’s comments were the first by a senior Iranian official since the pre-dawn strikes.

“We will defend our territory and our homeland,” Araghchi said. “I think everyone has already seen that. “

Israel targeted some military sites in Syria’s central and southern parts with airstrikes early on Saturday, Syrian state news agency Sana reported.

Iran’s military said only radar systems were damaged in pre-dawn Israeli strikes on Tehran and other provinces.

“Thanks to the timely performance of the country’s air defences, the attacks caused limited damage and a few radar systems were damaged,” the armed forces general staff said in a statement read out on state television.

Israel has not confirmed striking Syria.

Neighbouring Iraq was also resuming flights, its state news agency said.

The Middle East has been on edge awaiting Israel’s retaliation for a ballistic missile barrage carried out by Iran on Oct 1, in which it fired around 200 missiles at Israel, killing one person in the Israel-occupied West Bank.

A general view of Tehran after several explosions were heard, in Tehran, Iran on Oct 26, 2024. — Wana (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

Tensions between arch-rivals Israel and Iran have escalated since Hamas, the Palestinian group based in Gaza, attacked Israel on Oct 7, 2023. Hamas has been supported by Lebanon-based Hezbollah, allegedly backed by Iran.

Fears that Iran and the US would be drawn into a regional war have risen with Israel’s intensifying assault on Hezbollah since last month, including airstrikes on the Lebanese capital Beirut and a ground operation, as well as its year-old offensive in Gaza.

Israel fully responsible for cycle of escalation: Pakistan

Pakistan strongly condemned Israel’s military strikes against Iran, the foreign ministry said in a statement today.

The ministry said: “Israeli military strikes against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran are a grave violation of the UN Charter and the international law.

“These strikes undermine path to regional peace and stability and also constitute a dangerous escalation in an already volatile region,” it added.

The Foreign Office further stated, “Israel bears full responsibility for the current cycle of escalation and expansion of the conflict in the region.”

It called on the UN Security Council to maintain international peace and security, and take immediate steps to bring an end to “Israeli recklessness in the region and its criminal behaviour”.

It also urged the international community to restore regional peace and security.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he was “deeply worried by the recent act of Israeli aggression against Iran”.

In a statement on X, he asserted such actions not only threaten regional peace and stability but also “violate principles of sovereignty and international law”.

While strongly condemning the Israeli action, the premier said Pakistan stood with Iran and its other neighbours in pursuit of peace, urging all parties to act with restraint to avoid further escalation.

Israel warns Iran against responding

“In response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel right now the Israel Defence Forces is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran,” Israel’s military said in a statement announcing the attack.

The military said later it had completed its “targeted” attacks in Iran, striking truck missile manufacturing facilities and surface-to-air missile arrays, adding its planes had safely returned home.

“If the regime in Iran were to make the mistake of beginning a new round of escalation, we will be obligated to respond,” the military said.

Targets did not include energy infrastructure or Iran’s nuclear facilities, a US official said.

US President Joe Biden had warned that Washington, Israel’s main backer and supplier of arms, would not support a strike on Tehran’s nuclear sites and had said Israel should consider alternatives to attacking Iran’s oil fields.

Iranian authorities have repeatedly warned Israel against any attack.

Iran is “entitled and obligated to defend itself against external aggressive acts”, its foreign ministry said on Saturday after Israeli airstrikes on Iran’s military targets.

Calling the Israeli attack a violation of international law, the ministry said in a statement that Tehran “recognises its responsibilities towards regional peace and security”.

Earlier, citing sources, the semi-official Tasnim news agency said there was “no doubt that Israel will face a proportional reaction for any action it takes”.

US informed ahead of strikes

Israel said PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and other security officials closely followed the operation at the military’s command and control centre in Tel Aviv.

Gallant spoke to US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin shortly after Israel’s strikes began. Austin emphasised the enhanced force posture of the United States to defend US personnel, Israel and its partners across the region, the Pentagon said.

Israel notified the United States before striking, but Washington was not involved in the operation, a US official told Reuters.

US National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett said Israel’s response to Iran was “an exercise in self-defence” focused solely on military targets.

He urged Iran to “cease its attacks on Israel so that this cycle of fighting can end without further escalation”, and said the United States seeks “to accelerate diplomacy”.

A senior Biden official said Israel’s “targeted and proportional strikes” should be the end of direct exchange of fire between the two countries, but the US was fully prepared to once again defend Israel if Iran should choose to respond.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in the Middle East for another attempt to broker a peace deal, said on Wednesday that Israel’s retaliation should not lead to greater escalation.

Even as it sought to convince Israel to calibrate its strikes, the United States moved to reassure its closest Middle East ally that it would aid in its defence should Tehran stage a counterattack.

This included Biden’s decision to move the US military’s THAAD anti-missile defences to Israel, along with about 100 US soldiers to operate them.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Iran should not respond to the wave of strikes, asserting that Israel had the right to defend itself.

“I am clear that Israel has the right to defend itself against Iranian aggression. I’m equally clear that we need to avoid further regional escalation and urge all sides to show restraint. Iran should not respond,” he said, speaking at a press conference in Samoa, where he has been attending a Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

Middle East condemns attacks

Saudi Arabia condemned the “military targeting” of Iran as a “violation of its sovereignty” and international laws, according to its state media.

“The Kingdom affirms its unwavering position in its rejection of the continued escalation in the region and the expansion of the conflict that threatens the security and stability of the countries and people of the region,” the statement said.

It urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint and called on the international community to take action towards de-escalation and ending conflicts in the region.

The United Arab Emirates also condemned the “military targeting of Iran” and stressed the importance of exercising “utmost self-restraint” to avoid escalation.

“The UAE expressed deep concern over the continued escalation and its repercussions on regional security and stability,” a statement by its foreign ministry said.

The ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s position that enhancing dialogue, adhering to international law, and respecting the sovereignty of states are essential foundations for resolving current crises.

Both Saudi Arabia and the UAE did not name Israel, which has claimed responsibility for the strikes.

Qatar’s foreign ministry condemned “Israel’s targeting” of Iran, saying it was a “blatant violation” of its sovereignty as well as international law.

Expressing deep concern over the serious repercussions that may result from this escalation“, it urged restraint and dialogue to avoid regional instability.

Egypt was gravely concerned over the escalation in the Middle East, including the Israeli air attack on Iran, and condemned all measures that threaten regional security and stability, its foreign ministry said.

Iraq PM Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani said Israel continued its “aggressive policies and expansion of conflict in the region, employing blatant acts of aggression without deterrence”.

The PM statement reiterated its “firm stance calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon”.

Hamas, in a statement on Telegram, strongly condemned the “Zionist aggression”, saying it considered it a “flagrant violation of Iranian sovereignty”.

The group said it was an “escalation that threatens the security of the region and the safety of its people, placing full responsibility on the [Israeli] occupation for the consequences of this aggression, supported by the United States of America”.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also condemned the escalation between Israel and Iran and called for an end to all military actions in the region following the Israeli strikes, a UN spokesperson said.