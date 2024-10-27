E-Paper | October 27, 2024

Green Climate Fund okays $50m to help Pakistan devise climate solutions

Amin Ahmed Published October 27, 2024 Updated October 27, 2024 08:23am

ISLAMABAD: The Green Climate Fund (GCF) has approved a project of Pakistan in the amount of $50 million that will focus on developing local homegrown climate solutions by harnessing the country’s dynamic and growing start-up ecosystem.

In Pakistan, GCF is working with the National Rural Support Programme (NRSP), to support local homegrown climate solutions by harnessing Pakistan’s dynamic and growing start-up ecosystem. GCF will fund a venture accelerator and will also make a first-loss equity commitment as an anchor investor into the Climaventures Fund.

This was one of the 16 projects approved by the GCF executive board at its meeting in Songdo, Incheon, South Korea.

The GCF board feels that Pakistan is highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, particularly droughts and floods. The country’s nationally determined contribution outlines an ambitious target for renewable energy, while its national adaptation plan focuses on agriculture, water resources, health and disaster risk reduction.

The projected to be implemented by NRSP aims to kick-start the domestic market for innovative climate solutions, comprising grant financing for ideation-stage climate ventures and equity investment in scalable ventures. The approach represents a viable long-term alternative to local public sector funding which is constrained by high indebtedness.

The GCF will fund a venture accelerator to offer grants and expert guidance to up to 100 start-ups at the ideation stage. It will also make a $15 million first-loss equity commitment as an anchor investor into the $40 million Climaventures Fund, which is managed by ‘Sarmayacar’ and targets investment in ready-for-investment climate ventures and promising ventures from the venture accelerator.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Region on edge
Updated 27 Oct, 2024

Region on edge

If the global community is serious about de-escalation in the region, it must call for an immediate, unconditional ceasefire in Gaza.
Series win, at last
27 Oct, 2024

Series win, at last

NOMAN Ali and Sajid Khan walked off after England’s second innings, jointly holding the ball having all but ...
Crimes of collusion
27 Oct, 2024

Crimes of collusion

MULTIPLE socioeconomic factors propel criminal practices. Preying on the poor for astronomical profit tops the list....
Selling PIA
Updated 26 Oct, 2024

Selling PIA

Aurangzeb’s assertion that govt hopes to finalise the privatisation next month indicates issues with shortlisted bidders will be resolved soon.
Anti-Muslim bias
26 Oct, 2024

Anti-Muslim bias

RECENT findings of the EU’s human rights agency point to a troubling rise in bias against the bloc’s 26m ...
On the pulse
26 Oct, 2024

On the pulse

HEART disease is fast becoming an epidemic in Pakistan, increasingly affecting younger populations. Karachi, for...