Fazl renews call for fresh elections

SARGODHA: JUI-F emir Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday reiterated his call for fresh elections, declaring that the present assembly is not legitimate.

Speaking to party workers in Khushab, he stressed the need for new elections, arguing that the country was being mismanaged. “At present, it’s a case of putting the cart before the horse,” he said.

Maulana Fazl reaffirmed JUI-F’s position as part of the opposition, stating that the party would remain in that role. He stressed that the party had participated in discussions on the recent constitutional amendment as a key stakeholder alongside other opposition parties.

On the recent change of command in the Supreme Co­­urt, the JUI-F chief exp­ressed hope for a “constructive term” under Chief Justice Yahya Afridi.

However, he refrained from commenting on the tenure of the outgoing CJP Qazi Faez Isa, stating, “Since he has completed his term, further comments serve no purpose.”

Earlier in Sargodha, while speaking to workers and the media, the JUI-F emir stressed that the Federal Shariat Court’s ruling on implementing an interest-free economy was final and the country would positively transition to this system by 2028.

Replying to a question about the jailed PTI founder Imran Khan, he said it was too early to comment on any potential talks or meetings.

Maulana Fazl also praised the recent Shanghai Coope­ration Organisation meeting, describing it as a positive step from an economic perspective. He urged all political parties to unite to improve the economy.

When asked about government’s potential plans for a new constitutional amendment, the JUI-F chief stated that he was unaware of any such developments. He made it clear that his party would oppose any attempt to include the text of the 26th Amen­dment in future legislation.

