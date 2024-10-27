E-Paper | October 27, 2024

Fazl renews call for fresh elections

Sajjad Abbass Niazi Published October 27, 2024 Updated October 27, 2024 07:49am

SARGODHA: JUI-F emir Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday reiterated his call for fresh elections, declaring that the present assembly is not legitimate.

Speaking to party workers in Khushab, he stressed the need for new elections, arguing that the country was being mismanaged. “At present, it’s a case of putting the cart before the horse,” he said.

Maulana Fazl reaffirmed JUI-F’s position as part of the opposition, stating that the party would remain in that role. He stressed that the party had participated in discussions on the recent constitutional amendment as a key stakeholder alongside other opposition parties.

On the recent change of command in the Supreme Co­­urt, the JUI-F chief exp­ressed hope for a “constructive term” under Chief Justice Yahya Afridi.

However, he refrained from commenting on the tenure of the outgoing CJP Qazi Faez Isa, stating, “Since he has completed his term, further comments serve no purpose.”

Earlier in Sargodha, while speaking to workers and the media, the JUI-F emir stressed that the Federal Shariat Court’s ruling on implementing an interest-free economy was final and the country would positively transition to this system by 2028.

Replying to a question about the jailed PTI founder Imran Khan, he said it was too early to comment on any potential talks or meetings.

Maulana Fazl also praised the recent Shanghai Coope­ration Organisation meeting, describing it as a positive step from an economic perspective. He urged all political parties to unite to improve the economy.

When asked about government’s potential plans for a new constitutional amendment, the JUI-F chief stated that he was unaware of any such developments. He made it clear that his party would oppose any attempt to include the text of the 26th Amen­dment in future legislation.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Selling PIA
Updated 26 Oct, 2024

Selling PIA

Aurangzeb’s assertion that govt hopes to finalise the privatisation next month indicates issues with shortlisted bidders will be resolved soon.
Anti-Muslim bias
26 Oct, 2024

Anti-Muslim bias

RECENT findings of the EU’s human rights agency point to a troubling rise in bias against the bloc’s 26m ...
On the pulse
26 Oct, 2024

On the pulse

HEART disease is fast becoming an epidemic in Pakistan, increasingly affecting younger populations. Karachi, for...
Yearly trouble
Updated 25 Oct, 2024

Yearly trouble

Both Pakistan and India need a strategy that not only penalises harmful practices but also provides long-term solutions.
Countering cybercrime
25 Oct, 2024

Countering cybercrime

THE new National Cyber Crime & Investigation Authority appears to have landed in limbo, with the authorities...
Controversial guest
25 Oct, 2024

Controversial guest

INDIAN preacher Dr Zakir Naik is not known for his subtle approach to faith. Controversies have surrounded him for...