Zain Qureshi steps down as PTI’s deputy parliamentary leader amid loyalty inquiry

October 26, 2024

PTI MNA Zain Qureshi stepped down on Saturday as the party’s deputy parliamentary leader amid an internal inquiry on the loyalty of certain lawmakers.

Earlier this week, the PTI decided to take legal action against its lawmakers who had voted in favour of the 26th Constitutional Amendment in clear violation of the party policy.

Zain, the son of former PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, denied reports at the time that he was present on the premises of parliament at the time of the amendment’s passage. He clai­med that he was underground as per the instructions of his father.

According to the PTI, the party was unable to contact him. Zain was issued a show-cause notice on Tuesday.

In a post on X today, he announced: “Based on my belief for a free and transparent inquiry and in recognition of the sentiment of our party supporters, I am resigning from my role as deputy parliamentary leader. I do so until and unless I have the confidence and trust of my party and our founding chairman, Imran Khan.”

Zain added that in the “interest of public transparency for all PTI supporters”, he had formally replied to his show-cause notice and provided a comprehensive account.

“I was, am and will remain faithful to my party, to my leader Imran Khan and to my father and all that he stands for.”

