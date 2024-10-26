Two BNP-M men remanded in police custody for ‘terror’

• MNA Akhtar Mengal, ex-MPA Langove among six accused of attempting to force their way into Senate premises

• Opposition legislators in Balochistan PA stage walkout

• Party plans series of protests from 27th

ISLAMABAD / QUETTA: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday handed over the custody of two leaders of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), including a former MPA, to the police for a five-day physical remand in a case registered against them for attempting to enter the Senate premises forcibly at a time when the 26th Amendment was being discussed in the house.

In Quetta, the opposition members in the Balochistan Assembly staged a walkout over the registration of terrorism case against the BNP-M leaders.

The Islamabad police had registered the case against six BNP-M leaders, including party chief Akhtar Mengal, under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) along with seven other charges.

The case was filed on a complaint by the joint secretary of the Senate Secretariat, Jameel Ahmed Khoso, accusing the BNM-M leadership of illegal actions during the Senate session.

Akhtar Mengal, Shafi Mohammad, Ahmed Nawaz, MPA Mir Jahanzeb Men­gal, former MPA Akhtar Hussain Langove and Shafiq Tabani were nominated under Section 7 of ATA, and sections 506-II, 452, 353, 186, 148, and 149 of PPC.

The FIR alleges that the BNP leaders, who reportedly used an unlawful route, were armed and entered the Senate’s visitors’ gallery without authorisation on Oct 22. During the session, which was called for the approval of the 26th Amend­m­ent, they allegedly attempted to influence Senators Qasim Ronjho and Nase­ema Ehsan, to oppose the amendment.

Ex-MPA Langove and Shafi Mohammad, who were arrested a day earlier, were produced before the ATC.

The prosecution argued that a detailed investigation was needed to uncover the reason behind the suspects’ attempt to enter the Senate premises and sought a 25-day remand for the purpose.

Defence counsel Imaan Mazari argued that the FIR lacked evidence on the type of weapon or the informant’s identity. She described the case as politically driven, asserting that there was no actual crime committed since the attempt to enter the Senate did not succeed.

Judge Abual Hasnat Mohammad Zulqarnain, however, approved a five-day physical remand of both the suspects.

Protest in Balochistan PA

Opposition MPAs in the Balochistan Assembly staged a walkout during the session in protest against the registration of FIR.

BNP-M’s Mir Jahanzeb Mengal on a point of order said Islamabad police had registered a false case against the party leaders. He regretted that ex-MPA Akhtar Langove and other leaders were produced before the court handcuffed.

With such decisions the situation in the province would worsen instead of improving, he warned.

JUI-F’s Mir Zabit Reki and Jamaat-i-Islami leader Maulana Hidayatur Rehman Baloch demanded an immediate withdrawal of the FIR and release of the BNP-M leaders.

National Party’s Rehmat Saleh

Baloch Party said such actions could not be supported.

Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai of ANP, which is a government ally, also opposed the police action and demanded the chief minister take up the matter with the Centre to get the case withdrawn.

The opposition members also protested in front of the speaker’s dais against closure of border with Iran for trade.

Rehmat Saleh Baloch, Zabit Reki and Maulana Hidayatur Rehman said that as a result of the apex committee’s decision the people living in border areas had been deprived of their sources of livelihood.

BNP-M’s protest drive

The BNP-M announced a protest campaign against the Islamabad police action.

Information Secretary Agha Hassan Baloch, ex-federal minister Hashim Khan Notezai and Ghulam Nabi at a presser alleged that the current government is worse than a martial law, adding that protests would be staged in front of all press clubs in the province on Oct 27, followed by a province-wide strike on Oct 30. Mr Agha said BNP-M would block all highways in the province on Nov 2.

The BNP-M leaders warned that such actions would only fuel resentment as the “oppressive mindset” of dictators Ayub Khan and Ziaul Haq still prevails in the capital.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2024