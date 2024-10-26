Nawaz heads abroad, Maryam to follow next month

LAHORE: PML-N President Nawaz Sharif has finally left for London for “recreation and some private engagements”.

His daughter, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, is also likely to travel to London in the first week of November.

Mr Sharif returned to the country in October last year after spending four years in the UK, in self-imposed exile.

On Friday, he boarded a flight from Lahore airport and reached Dubai, where he is expected to spend a day before heading to the UK.

After staying in London for some time, where his sons live, he is expected to travel to the United States.

The PML-N is keeping Mr Sharif’s visit a low profile one, and has not officially provided details regarding the nature of his visit.

The former prime minister was keen to leave for London early last month, but negotiations for the passage of the 26th constitutional amendment delayed his departure.

