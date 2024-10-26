E-Paper | October 26, 2024

Nawaz heads abroad, Maryam to follow next month

Zulqernain Tahir Published October 26, 2024 Updated October 26, 2024 02:20pm

LAHORE: PML-N President Nawaz Sharif has finally left for London for “recreation and some private engagements”.

His daughter, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, is also likely to travel to London in the first week of November.

Mr Sharif returned to the country in October last year after spending four years in the UK, in self-imposed exile.

On Friday, he boarded a flight from Lahore airport and reached Dubai, where he is expected to spend a day before heading to the UK.

After staying in London for some time, where his sons live, he is expected to travel to the United States.

The PML-N is keeping Mr Sharif’s visit a low profile one, and has not officially provided details regarding the nature of his visit.

The former prime minister was keen to leave for London early last month, but negotiations for the passage of the 26th constitutional amendment delayed his departure.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Selling PIA
Updated 26 Oct, 2024

Selling PIA

Aurangzeb’s assertion that govt hopes to finalise the privatisation next month indicates issues with shortlisted bidders will be resolved soon.
Anti-Muslim bias
26 Oct, 2024

Anti-Muslim bias

RECENT findings of the EU’s human rights agency point to a troubling rise in bias against the bloc’s 26m ...
On the pulse
26 Oct, 2024

On the pulse

HEART disease is fast becoming an epidemic in Pakistan, increasingly affecting younger populations. Karachi, for...
Yearly trouble
Updated 25 Oct, 2024

Yearly trouble

Both Pakistan and India need a strategy that not only penalises harmful practices but also provides long-term solutions.
Countering cybercrime
25 Oct, 2024

Countering cybercrime

THE new National Cyber Crime & Investigation Authority appears to have landed in limbo, with the authorities...
Controversial guest
25 Oct, 2024

Controversial guest

INDIAN preacher Dr Zakir Naik is not known for his subtle approach to faith. Controversies have surrounded him for...