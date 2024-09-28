E-Paper | September 28, 2024

Nawaz plans foreign trip amid push for amendment

Dawn Report Published September 28, 2024 Updated September 28, 2024 12:26pm

KARACHI/LAHORE: As the PML-N-led government gears up for another shot at securing the passage of a key constitutional amendment in the coming days, the party’s leader is reportedly gearing up for a trip abroad.

Sources told Dawn that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is set to embark on a private visit to the United States and UK in the first week of October, with speculation about a possible medical appointment during a stopover in London on his return.

However, this would seemingly put his brother’s government at a disadvantage in the National Assembly, where the ruling coalition is already short of votes to secure the two-thirds majority needed to pass an amendment to the Constitution.

The elder Sharif, being an MNA, had camped out in Islamabad earlier this month when the government convened sessions of both houses of parliament over a weekend in a bid to push the ‘Constitutional Pack­age’ through the legislature.

However, that attempt could not materialise as the ruling party failed to secure the support of erstwhile ally, Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Although sources close to the PML-N leader did not confirm any medical engagements, multiple reports have been circulating about an impending trip to London. PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Auran­gzeb did not respond to requests for comment.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

World News Day
Updated 28 Sep, 2024

World News Day

Newsrooms must work on rebuilding readers’ trust. Journalists should build bridges, not divisions, through compassionate, sincere storytelling.
Fake encounters
Updated 28 Sep, 2024

Fake encounters

Police forces in all provinces must take a strong stand against the culture of encounters, and ensure that LEAs’ personnel operate by the book.
National wound
28 Sep, 2024

National wound

PAKISTAN has been plagued with the ulcer of missing persons for decades now, leaving countless families in anguish...
Breathing space
27 Sep, 2024

Breathing space

PAKISTAN’S last-gasp $7bn IMF bailout approved by the multilateral lender more than two months after an agreement...
Kurram flare-up
27 Sep, 2024

Kurram flare-up

A MIXTURE of territorial disputes, tribal differences and sectarian tensions in KP’s Kurram district has turned ...
Dire straits
27 Sep, 2024

Dire straits

THE distressing state of education in Pakistan has once more been cast into the spotlight. The first meeting of the...