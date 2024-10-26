Iran’s envoy hails Pakistanis’ concern over Mideast crisis

ISLAMABAD: Tehran’s ambassador to Islamabad on Friday commended the Pakistani public for its heightened awareness and deep concern over the rapidly evolving crisis in the Middle East, and Israel’s heightening aggression in the region.

Speaking to journalists at a media event at the Iranian embassy, Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghaddam tactfully avoided addressing why Iran had not engaged Pakistan in consultations over the escalating conflict with Israel, pivoting instead to praise the people of Pakistan for their concern over the developing situation.

He expressed hope that others in the region could be equally motivated on the issue as the Pakistani people.

The query was posed in light of Tehran’s regional diplomatic blitz prompted by escalating Israel-Iran tensions.

In recent weeks, Iranian leaders and diplomats have engaged in discussions even with unlikely countries such as Jordan, Egypt, and Bahrain, despite historically strained ties, while no senior Iranian official has visited Islamabad.

Notably, Iran’s First Vice President Reza Aref last week cancelled his planned visit to Pakistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organ­ization’s Heads of Government meeting, opting to send the trade minister in his place.

The ambassador, however, hinted at some private diplomacy between Tehran and Islamabad. “Not all engagements are public,” he noted, adding, “We are in discussions with our Pakistani brothers.”

Despite multiple statements from the federal government on the deepening Gaza crisis and Israeli aggr­ession against Leb­anon, Pakistan has appe­ared notably absent from key discussions among Muslim countries regarding the Middle East conflict.

When asked about Iran’s missile strikes on Israel, which reportedly lacked lethal impact, Amb Mog­haddam emphasised Iran’s unwavering commitment to the cause. He lamented that some Muslim nations, equipped with advanced fighter jets such as F-16s and F-18s, have remained “silent spectators”.

Regarding the prospect of Tehran seeking arms and ammunition from Pakistan in a prolonged conflict with Israel, the ambassador clarified that Iran had not sought such assistance from any country. He described the struggle against Israel as “a war between good and evil”, stressing that “everyone has a role to play, and there is no need to request help”.

On the possibility of Iran pursuing nuclear weapons, the ambassador affirmed that there was no place for nuclear arms in Iran’s military doctrine. “We can fight more effectively without nuclear weapons,” he asserted, though he did not dismiss the possibility of Israel using nuclear weapons against Iran or striking its nuclear facilities. “In this uncertain world, anything is possible,” he remarked.

Responding to reports of leaked US geospatial intelligence suggesting Israel was not preparing a nuclear strike on Iran, the Iranian envoy cautioned that the claims could be “a tactic to mislead” Iran. He underscored that in the event of Israeli aggression, Iran would respond in kind.

