E-Paper | October 26, 2024

Govt sending team to US for Aafia’s release, IHC told

Malik Asad Published October 26, 2024 Updated October 26, 2024 10:29am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that a high-level delegation will visit the United States to seek release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui.

Additional Attorney General Barrister Munawar Iqbal Duggal informed Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan that the federal government plans to dispatch a delegation to the United States comprising current and former parliamentarians, senators, retired and serving military officers and medical professionals alongside Dr Fawzia Siddiqui, Aafia’s sister.

Court amicus Zainab Janjua reiterated Dr Fawzia’s request for a medical examination to be conducted for Aafia, emphasising the need for her health to be prioritised.

The court also sought a clarification on the timeline for a response from the PTA regarding related matters.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2024

Pak US Ties
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Selling PIA
Updated 26 Oct, 2024

Selling PIA

Aurangzeb’s assertion that govt hopes to finalise the privatisation next month indicates issues with shortlisted bidders will be resolved soon.
Anti-Muslim bias
26 Oct, 2024

Anti-Muslim bias

RECENT findings of the EU’s human rights agency point to a troubling rise in bias against the bloc’s 26m ...
On the pulse
26 Oct, 2024

On the pulse

HEART disease is fast becoming an epidemic in Pakistan, increasingly affecting younger populations. Karachi, for...
Yearly trouble
Updated 25 Oct, 2024

Yearly trouble

Both Pakistan and India need a strategy that not only penalises harmful practices but also provides long-term solutions.
Countering cybercrime
25 Oct, 2024

Countering cybercrime

THE new National Cyber Crime & Investigation Authority appears to have landed in limbo, with the authorities...
Controversial guest
25 Oct, 2024

Controversial guest

INDIAN preacher Dr Zakir Naik is not known for his subtle approach to faith. Controversies have surrounded him for...