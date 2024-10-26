Govt sending team to US for Aafia’s release, IHC told

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that a high-level delegation will visit the United States to seek release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui.

Additional Attorney General Barrister Munawar Iqbal Duggal informed Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan that the federal government plans to dispatch a delegation to the United States comprising current and former parliamentarians, senators, retired and serving military officers and medical professionals alongside Dr Fawzia Siddiqui, Aafia’s sister.

Court amicus Zainab Janjua reiterated Dr Fawzia’s request for a medical examination to be conducted for Aafia, emphasising the need for her health to be prioritised.

The court also sought a clarification on the timeline for a response from the PTA regarding related matters.

