E-Paper | October 25, 2024

PM Shehbaz lauds Punjab police for neutralising 10 terrorists in Mianwali

Imran Gabol Published October 25, 2024 Updated October 25, 2024 04:42pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday praised Punjab police for successfully killing 10 terrorists in a joint intelligence-based operation by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and Mianwali police.

In a statement dated October 24, Punjab Police said that the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and Mianwali police, acting on information about 10 to 15 terrorists in the hilly area under Makkarwal Police Station’s jurisdiction, launched an intelligence-based operation.

Led by Mianwali District Police Officer (DPO) Akhtar Farooq and supported by elite force personnel, the operation resulted in the killing of 10 Khawarij after an exchange of fire.

In a press release issued by the PM’s office today, PM Shehbaz appreciated the Punjab police for carrying out a successful operation, and their timely and effective action against the khawarij, according to APP.

“The entire nation feels proud of its brave policemen,” the prime minister said, adding that the government will continue action until terrorism is completely eliminated.

In July, the government, through an official notification, designated the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as Fitna al Khawarij, while mandating all institutions to use the term khariji (outcast) when referring to the perpetrators of terrorist attacks on Pakistan.

Pakistan has experienced an increase in terrorist attacks as a total of 59 of them occurred countrywide in August compared to 38 attacks in the previous month, according to a digital database maintained by the Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), an Islamabad-based think-tank.

Earlier in Sept, Punjab CTD arrested nine terrorists from banned organisations during 71 IBOs across the province.

Terrorism in Pakistan, Counter terrorism
Pakistan

