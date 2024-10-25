Punjab Assembly legislating on fake news, speaker tells UNDP team

LAHORE: Punjab Asse­mbly Speaker Malik Muh­ammad Ahmad Khan has said that legislation regar­ding fake news is on the anvil in the provincial legislature.

Speaking to a delegation of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), which called on him here on Thursday, he said the Punjab government is taking steps to prevent fake news on social media and work on legislation in this regard is under process in the Punjab Assembly.

Terming UNDP’s role in addressing fake news as constructive and commendable, he suggested the agency should organise awareness sessions to educate people about fake news because its goals are same as of the government.

He assured the UNDP of all possible government support in tackling fake news.

He said access to truth is a fundamental right but, unfortunately, people are being misled through the misuse of social media.

The speaker said the syllabus would have to be arranged in terms of correct use of social media and eradication of fake news.

The delegation appreciated Mr Khan’s initiative to highlight the issue of fake news and support pa­­rlia­m­entarians on this im­­portant issue. It offered as­­sistance to the Punjab As­sembly in arranging awareness sessions regarding a safe digital environment.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2024