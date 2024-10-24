TikTok, PTA move to raise awareness about online safety

KARACHI: TikTok, in collaboration with the Pakistan Telecom­m­u­nication Authority (PTA), has annou­nced the launch of the #DigitalHifazat contest, an initiative aimed at raising digital safety awareness among the youth across the country.

The contest invites TikTok creators to produce short, impactful videos highlighting six key areas: resp­onsible social media usage, combati­­ng online harassment, preventing online fraud, ensuring youth safety and well-being, understanding TikTok’s safety tools, and addressing misinformation on social media platforms.

Through the #DigitalHifazat contest, TikTok and the PTA aim to inspire the platform’s users to help spread the message of digital safety and foster a culture of verifying information before sharing.

By participating, users will play a role in educating others about resp­onsible online behaviour, contributing to a safer digital environment for all.

Users aged 13 and above can take part in #DigitalHifazat contest

TikTok, a short-form video hosting service, remains committed to the safety of its users, ensuring that content on the platform adheres to its Community Guidelines, mitigating issues such as online harassment, fraud, threats to the youth safety, and misinformation.

The #DigitalHifazat contest is part of TikTok’s ongoing efforts to uphold these values and maintain a secure, positive space for its global community.

Creators can join the contest by posting their videos with the hashtag #DigitalHifazat and tagging @ptaofficialpk in their submissions. Videos need to be submitted by filling out the form on the contest’s official hashtag page on TikTok, available both in English and Urdu. The page can be accessed by searching the #DigitalHifazat hashtag on the app. Winning videos will be selected on the basis of content quality, relevance to the topic and compliance with TikTok’s Community Guide­lines. Results will be announced on the official hashtag page and the winner will win an Apple iPad Air while two runners-up will receive Samsung smartphones. The content is open to participants aged 13 and above.

The partnership between TikTok and PTA underscores a shared commitment to enhancing digital literacy and safety in Pakistan. The contest will serve as a platform for Pakistani youth and digital enthusiasts to express their views on critical digital issues, ultimately fostering a more informed and responsible online community.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2024