E-Paper | October 24, 2024

Warner offers to come out of retirement for India Tests

AFP Published October 24, 2024 Updated October 24, 2024 11:07am

SYDNEY: Test opening great David Warner has told Australian selectors he is available to come out of retirement and play in the home series against India.

The 37-year-old batsman said he was “dead serious” about the offer to return for the five-match Border Gavaskar Trophy series starting in Perth on Nov 22.

Steve Smith wants to go back to number four in the batting order, leaving the selectors in search of an opening partner for Usman Khawaja.

The left-handed Warner, who retired following the third Test against Pakistan in Sydney in January, has told Australia coach Andrew McD­onald he can step back in.

McDonald though appears lukewarm on the idea.

“I’m always available, just got to pick up the phone,” Warner told News Corp on Tuesday, saying he would be a more robust option than candidates who have just begun a new season of the domestic Sheffield Shield competition.

“I’m always dead serious. Let’s be honest, the guys have played one red-ball game since their last Test matches in February, so I’ve almost had the same preparation.

“Honestly, if they really needed myself for this series, I’m more than happy to play the next Shield game and go out there and play.”

Warner said McDonald’s response to him didn’t suggest a recall was imminent.

“His answer back to me was, ‘you retired’,” Warner said. “I don’t think he wants to give me the pleasure of him saying: Can you come back?” Warner, who scored 8,786 runs in 112 Tests, has most recently been involved in limited-overs franchise competitions in Canada and the Cayman Islands.

Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Harris and Matthew Renshaw are all considered candidates to partner Khawaja against India.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2024

