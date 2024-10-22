Balochistan governor, German envoy discuss investment in mineral sector

QUETTA: Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail met Dr Ruediger Lotz, the German consul general in Karachi, on Monday and discussed with the latter investment opportunities in the province’s minerals sector.

The governor said Pakistan and Germany had enjoyed friendly relations for several decades and there was now need for further strengthening these relations in line with the modern-day requirements.

The governor praised the German government’s support in the fields of education, health, technology, capacity-building and especially scholarships for the youth of Balochistan.

He expressed the hope that Germany would continue its cooperation for the development of Balochistan.

Published in Dawn, October 22th, 2024