Equity, inclusion of women in leadership roles highlighted

KARACHI: “There is nothing a woman cannot achieve,” was the key message of speakers at the IBA City Campus on Monday, where the Women Leadership Forum (WLF) was launched in collaboration with the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialisation.

Along with exploring the urgent need to change the mindset of men in power to create opportunities for women across all fields, the forum, led by Dr Iram Saba, also highlighted that while all women work, only some are compensated for their labour.

It was also noted that women’s empathy, gentleness, and kindness are essential for stronger leadership and increasing the inclusion of more women on the corporate ladder.

Member of National Assembly Shazia Marri, who was chief guest of the event, congratulated the team of WLF through a video message. IBA’s Executive Director Dr S. Akbar Zaidi gave his opening remarks, appreciating the efforts of Dr Saba.

Sultana Siddiqui, director and president of Hum Network Limited, inspired the audience through her personal story as she shared how she kept working towards the top at the mere age of 27 with three children.

“When I established Hum Media Group, I ensured that at least 33 per cent of women were hired in decision-making positions. I made it a priority that every profession is respected, and that men also have an important role to play in this,” she added.

“I had a dream, a purpose, and an idea, so I was determined to see it through. I began my career as a television host, gradually making my way through the industry. It wasn’t easy, of course, but I aspired to succeed, and I ensured I achieved that,” she shared.

Dr Farah Essa Zaidi addressed the pressing issue of gender bias in the field of medicine through her personal experience.

The event was followed by two panel discussions, both moderated by Dr Saba.

The first was titled “Need for Women Leadership Advocacy” and featured panellists Dr Farah Essa Zaidi, founder and CEO of Farah Essa Academy; Khalida Habib, executive director of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP); Sumera Baloch, head of the Analysis Division at the Financial Monitoring Unit; Sabina Khatri, founder of Kiran Foundation; and Dr Asma Hyder, professor and dean of the School of Economics & Social Sciences at IBA.

“There is 13pc representation of women in the political regime, and 19-20pc in the corporate ladder. We don’t have a lack of educationally qualified women, however, we have a lack of women who have confidence in themselves,” Ms Habib said.

“I have worked on multiple continents, and I want to emphasise that bias exists everywhere. As a woman, I had to work twice as hard to prove myself. Later in my career, when I held a leadership position, those around me struggled to accept that a woman could lead. Women can only demonstrate their leadership through hard work, gentleness, and empathy—qualities that men often lack,” she said.

Ms Baloch, sharing her experience of often being the only woman in numerous meetings, stated that female leadership, characterised by empathy, kindness, and a focus on team cohesion, brings ‘unique insights’ to organisations that are not achievable under male leadership.

She also stated that women should have the courage to advocate for themselves in the workplace, addressing issues such as the pay gap and other career-related matters, and ensure they secure “the right position at the right time.”

The panel specifically focused on building future leaders and how mentorship is necessary for women leaders.

Similarly, Ms Hyder provided analytical insights regarding the number of women in leadership positions and referenced several research papers she has worked on. Concluding based on her findings, she suggested that organisations need to address issues from the grassroots level.

“Organisations need to mend their pipelines from the ground up, ensuring that decisions are made based on merit rather than networking,” she said.

The second panel was titled “Women Leadership: The Way Forward” and featured Malahat Awan, director of Corporate Relations and Alumni Affairs at IBA; Farah Asim, executive vice president of Faysal Bank; Kaif Khaznavi, actor and performer; Dr Muhammad Imran, group head of Islamic Banking at Bank Alfalah Limited; and Moneeza Usman, partner at Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler (KPMG).

Ms Asim while seconding the views of Ms Hyder, said: “Women tend to overthink a lot, even if they make a small mistake, they’d think about it over and over again. Hence, they need to be mentored so that they’re not overwhelmed by overthinking.”

Ms Awan said: “Intent plays a significant role in leadership positions. One key point I emphasise is that as women, we must tune out negative comments and energy because we tend to doubt ourselves more than anyone else. We struggle to recognise our full potential, which is why we need strong role models and mentorship.”

Published in Dawn, October 22th, 2024