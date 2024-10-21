CTD Sindh arrests 3 alleged TTP terrorists in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth

The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday arrested three alleged terrorists from the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth.

The suspects revealed during the interrogation that TTP had ordered them to launch attacks on the police in Karachi, a CTD spokesperson said in a press release issued today, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com.

The terrorists were identified as Farhad, Haji Rehman and Muhammad Sagheer, the spokesperson said, adding that further investigation was underway.

The CTD said that they recovered three pistols and pamphlets of banned organisations from the suspects, the former of which will be sent to the laboratory for analysis.

Earlier in June, TTP claimed responsibility for firing at the police in Sohrab Goth, which killed Police Constable (PC) Muhammad Yasin and injured PC Salman Abbas.

Meanwhile, Punjab CTD arrested seven terrorists on Saturday during 129 intelligence-based operations.

Pakistan has experienced an increase in terrorist attacks as a total of 59 such incidents occurred countrywide in August compared to 38 attacks in the previous month, according to a digital database maintained by the Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), an Islamabad-based think-tank.