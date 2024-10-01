Sindh govt implements measures to combat extremism, prevent radicalisation: CM Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said that his government has implemented measures to combat extremism and terrorism, including intelligence sharing and coordinated operations with law enforcement agencies.

His comments came while addressing participants of the National Security and War Course 2024-25 at the Chief Minister House in Karachi.

In attendance at the event were 240 officers of the armed forces, civil servants, and military officers from 24 friendly countries led by Chief Instructor Major General Mohammad Akhtar.

“Community engagement and outreach programmes have been initiated to prevent radicalisation and promote peace and harmony,” CM Murad said.

He stated that the Sindh government has implemented various initiatives to strengthen the police force, including training programmes and infrastructure development. Some of the initiatives include the degradation of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and special branch of the police, as well as the launch of the Karachi Safe City Project.

Additionally, he highlighted the Sindh Smart Surveillance System (S4) project, which involves the installation of automatic number plate recognition and facial recognition cameras at 40 toll plazas in Sindh.

The CM revealed that the investigation cost has been increased, and police stations have been allocated a direct budget of Rs4.8 billion. Furthermore, the police force has been provided with health insurance amounting to Rs4.961bn.

The chief minister also announced enhancements to the Shaheed Package (compensation for martyrs) raising it from Rs10 million to Rs23m, which includes salary until retirement and job opportunities for family members.

He mentioned that resources have been allocated to the Sindh Police to acquire modern technology to combat challenges in the Katcha area, such as drones, APCs, and 12.7 guns.

“The Sindh Government has taken steps to address challenges in the Katcha area, focusing on infrastructure development and social services provision,” the CM noted.

Additionally, efforts are being made to construct roads and bridges to improve mobility, which is crucial for effective policing, he said.

Fiscal changes

With regards to Sindh’s fiscal position for 2024-25, CM Murad stated that the total budget outlay is Rs3.056 trillion. This includes Rs.1.912bn for current revenue, Rs959bn for development projects, and Rs184.8bn for capital expenditure.

The General Revenue Receipts amount to Rs2.562 trillion, with Rs1.900bn from federal transfers and Rs661.9bn from provincial resources.

However, the government is facing a Rs139bn shortfall from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) transfers in the first two months of 2024-25, along with a Rs35.9bn provincial revenue shortfall. This has resulted in expenditures reaching Rs300.9bn, leading to a deficit of Rs28.9bn.

The chief minister emphasised the need for better financial management, highlighting that essential monthly spending amounts to Rs143bn, including salaries and pensions.

Additionally, the government continues to prioritise infrastructure, social protection, and public services, with Foreign Project Assistance (FPA) playing a key role in funding recovery efforts.

2022 floods

The chief minister pointed out that 70 per cent of the province was affected during the 2022 floods, which left 12 million people homeless and caused widespread damage.

“The Sindh government initiated emergency responses and assessed the losses at $20bn, presenting a $11.6bn recovery plan at the Climate Resilient Pakistan Conference in Geneva,” he said.

In the 2024-25 budget, Sindh has a development outlay of Rs959 billion, focusing on infrastructure, education, health, and agriculture.

“Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) continue to drive progress, with Sindh’s PPP Unit ranked 6th in Asia,” he said.

He noted that the Sindh Peoples Housing for Flood Affectees programme is advancing housing reconstruction with WASH and solar power facilities, benefiting 360,000 people, adding that his government’s efforts underscore Sindh’s resilience and commitment to recovery and long-term development.

During a question and answer session, CM Murad stated that the funds for local bodies have been increased from Rs82 billion in 2022-23 to Rs267 billion in order to strengthen them, adding that capacity is being developed through a special programme.

He also mentioned that Sindh was the only province to hold local bodies’ elections and transfer powers to the elected bodies.

In response to a question about the construction of the Kalabagh Dam, the minister expressed concerns that the lack of water in the system would deprive the province of water and lead to severe agricultural losses.