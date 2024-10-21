Opportunists rule PML-N in Balochistan, say ‘loyalists’

QUETTA: PML-N’s Balochistan chapter leaders, claiming to lead ideological party workers, have complained of being sidelined and threatened to surround the Governor House next month if their issues weren’t addressed by the party leadership.

PML-N’s Balochistan leaders Jahangir Khan Khorti, Naseer Khan Tareen, Noor Khan Durrani and Zubida Begum addressed a joint press conference on Sunday.

They announced that if their legitimate demands were not accepted by the party leadership, they would hold a protest outside the Governor House on November 2.

They claimed it was the hard work of party activists that brought the PML-N to power, but they were left with “nothing but disappointment”.

Plan to surround Governor House on Nov 2 if ‘legitimate’ concerns not addressed

They said the former president of PML-N Balochistan chapter and the current provincial governor, Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, and secretary general MNA Jamal Shah Kakar had not convened a single party meeting since the formation of the coalition government after the general elections in February.

They said many workers were looking for government jobs, which, they claimed, were sold openly.

“The provincial leadership is ignoring old and sincere party workers, who have rendered sacrifices for the party,” Mr Khorti said.

He said “paratroopers” were inducted into the rank and files and they now dominate the party.

Mr Khorti added the opportunists had “turned the party into a marketplace”, with bidding for jobs and transfers taking place, which is harming the party’s credibility.

He warned that if the central leadership does not take notice of the injustices faced by the workers in Balochistan, the party would become irrelevant in the province.

‘Plot to eliminate party’

Under a conspiracy, he alleged, “unseen forces were trying to eliminate” the PML-N in Balochistan.

He urged the central leadership to prevent the party’s “disintegration” in the province and restore the “rightful status of ideological workers”.

He criticised the diversion of Quetta funds to other districts, which was damaging party’s reputation.

He reiterated that if the central leadership did not address the issues, they would proceed with the planned protest.

Published in Dawn, October 21th, 2024