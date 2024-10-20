E-Paper | October 20, 2024

Autopsy reveals torture marks on Umerkot doctor Shahnawaz’s body

A.B. Arisar Published October 20, 2024 Updated October 20, 2024 10:45am

UMERKOT: The body of Dr Shahnawaz Kunbhar, who was arrested in a blasphemy case and killed in a staged encounter in Mirpurkhas, bore marks of brutal torture, an autopsy report said.

On Oct 16, Dr Kunbhar’s body was exhumed under the supervision of a medical board and the initial post-mortem report has revealed multiple injuries, including broken bones.

According to the provisional report: “Members of Special Medical Board are of unanimous opinion that firearm injuries on chest of deceased are sufficient to cause of death in ordinary course of nature.

“Fracture of lower four ribs are suggestive of application of blunt force to back of chest of deceased Dr Shahnawaz Kunbhar,” said the report signed by Dr Wasim Khan, Dr Tahir Qureshi, Prof Dr Wahid Nahyoon Dr Abdul Samad Memon and pathologist Dr Rahil Khan.

Family suspects he was tortured to death and body was set on fire to conceal evidence; demands investigation against doctors who conducted first post-mortem

The findings were based on physical examination and X-ray results, which disclosed that four of Dr Kunbhar’s ribs were broken.

Dr Kunbhar’s family has called for a thorough investigation against the doctors who conducted the first post-mortem examination at District Headquarters Hospital Mirpurkhas.

They accused the hospital of covering up the torture evidence and demanded that the doctors be interrogated under Section 201 of the Pakistan Penal Code for allegedly concealing evidence.

“Who pressurised them to cover this up? The truth must come out,” said complainant Ibrahim Kunbhar. “Now, his first autopsy report can’t be trusted, in which the cause of death was written as a bullet. He might have been killed by torture,” he added.

The family claimed that Dr Kunbhar was allegedly tortured at the residence of a prominent religious figure before being killed, and his body was later set on fire to destroy the evidence.

Thakur Nazeer of the Sindh Human Rights Commission said that the exhumation was carried out to ascertain the allegations of torture.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2024

Blasphemy
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Human rights review
Updated 20 Oct, 2024

Human rights review

Instead of focusing solely on Pakistan’s economic woes, the state must take a holistic view.
Sinwar’s exit
20 Oct, 2024

Sinwar’s exit

IF Israel thinks its strategy of ‘decapitation’ — eliminating the leaders of outfits that confront it — will...
Cricket relief
20 Oct, 2024

Cricket relief

AS is always the case with Pakistan cricket, more common sense was required. And with some radical changes came the...
Explosive mix
Updated 19 Oct, 2024

Explosive mix

The state must address the Lahore rape allegations with utmost seriousness and fully probe the matter.
Fear tactics
19 Oct, 2024

Fear tactics

THOSE speaking for the government had always seemed confident in its ability to get the desired constitutional...
Big Brother state
19 Oct, 2024

Big Brother state

PAKISTAN’S ranking in the Freedom on the Net 2024 report as a ‘not free’ country, however unfortunate, comes ...