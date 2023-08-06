DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 06, 2023

Imran’s arrest Pakistan’s internal matter: US

Anwar Iqbal | Atika Rehman Published August 6, 2023 Updated August 6, 2023 08:34am

WASHINGTON / LONDON: The US State Department said that Imran Khan’s arrest was Pakistan’s internal matter, but independent observers warned it would worsen the political crisis.

“The cases against Imran Khan and other politicians in Pakistan are an internal matter,” a State Depar­tment spokesperson told Dawn when asked for comments. “We call for the respect of democratic principles and the rule of law in Pakistan, as we do around the world.”

US lawmakers, who usually support Mr Khan and his politics, were silent. Political commentators and think-tank experts, however, were more forthcoming.

“Not long ago, Pakistan’s political crisis appeared to be easing a bit, with the government pledging to step down and make way for a caretaker to prepare for elections,” tweeted Michael Kugelman, a scholar of South Asian affairs at the Wilson Centre in Washington.

“But now, with Khan arrested again and indications that elections may be delayed, all bets are completely off,” he said on X, formerly Twitter.

MNA Mohsin Dawar, who is in North America, noted in a tweet: “One PM was convicted on an iqama and now another on selling a wristwatch. Politicians get discredited over such trivial matters while (others) get away” with more serious charges.

“Politicians keep getting used and then are discarded like Imran Khan. We keep going round and round in circles,” he wrote.

In London, several supporters of Mr Khan gathered outside the Pakistan High Commission to protest his arrest on Saturday.

Shayan Ali, a prominent PTI activist in London, called on Mr Khan’s supporters to gather at the Pakistan mission in Lowndes Square on Saturday afternoon.

Though it was a rainy day with showers throughout, PTI supporters assembled outside the embassy and chanted slogans in favour of Mr Khan.

Published in Dawn, August 6th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No surprises
Updated 06 Aug, 2023

No surprises

For the court to hand the PTI chief the maximum possible sentence for the offence he was charged with seems excessive.
Filers and non-filers
06 Aug, 2023

Filers and non-filers

ONE of the major issues with Pakistan’s tax administration is the lack of fairness. The system has been designed ...
Rapacious mining
06 Aug, 2023

Rapacious mining

STRIP the land, plunder the mountains, until all that remains is not even a shadow of a bygone time. That seems to ...
Election intrigue
05 Aug, 2023

Election intrigue

Unfortunately, all signs right now indicate extensive pre-poll engineering is being done to avoid any "undesirable" outcome of the exercise.
AML/CFT focus
05 Aug, 2023

AML/CFT focus

ON the face of it, the hasty passage of a crucial bill to establish an authority is a continuation of the efforts...
Bajaur lessons
05 Aug, 2023

Bajaur lessons

THE ghastly attack targeting a JUI-F rally in Bajaur on Sunday illustrates the dangers political parties face during...