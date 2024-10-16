E-Paper | October 16, 2024

Arab American group rejects both Kamala, Trump over Israel support

Reuters Published October 16, 2024 Updated October 16, 2024 07:12am
US Vice President Kamala Harris in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US on August 20 and former US President Donald Trump in Bedminster, New Jersey, US on August 15 are seen in a combination of file photographs. — Reuters/File
US Vice President Kamala Harris in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US on August 20 and former US President Donald Trump in Bedminster, New Jersey, US on August 15 are seen in a combination of file photographs. — Reuters/File

WASHINGTON: The Arab American Political Action Committee has said it will not endorse Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris or Republican former president Donald Trump citing what it called their “blind support” for Israel in wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

The Nov 5 US elections will mark the first time AAPAC has chosen not to endorse a candidate since the group’s 1998 inception. It usually endorses Democrats.

Polls show the race between Harris and Trump as tight.

Arab and Muslim Americans overwhelmingly backed President Joe Biden in 2020 but have been vocal opponents of US support for Israel, which has eroded their backing of Democrats.

Trump has historically had low approval from that community due to past statements and his policy of a travel ban targeting Muslim-majority nations when he was in office. Like Harris and Biden, Trump has also been a vocal supporter of Israel.

Analysts said Harris’ chances could be hurt if Arab and Muslim Americans did not vote or voted for a third party. Many from those communities have lost relatives in Gaza and Lebanon and have urged supporters to not vote for Trump or Harris. Some like advocacy group Emgage Action have backed Harris, citing Trump as a bigger threat.

“Both candidates have endorsed genocide in Gaza and war in Lebanon,” AAPAC said in a statement on Monday. “We simply cannot give our votes to either Democrat Kamala Harris or Republican Donald Trump, who blindly support the criminal Israeli government.”

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2024

