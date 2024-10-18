8,000 crimes reported in Islamabad in nine months

ISLAMABAD: As the police spend most time engaged in secondary duties due to frequent protests, at least 8,000 criminal incidents in the federal capital were reported over the first nine months of this year, in which valuables to the tune of Rs4 billion were either looted or stolen.

The Police Rules say the primary duty of the police is to protect the lives and property of the people, investigate crimes, and arrest culprits. As per the rules, the secondary duty of the police is to maintain law and order.

Officials said as the police remained engaged in law and order duties, the criminals roamed freely in the capital. From January 1 to September 30, the police registered 8,566 incidents of dacoities, thefts, robberies, snatching, burglaries, and automobile thefts. Out of the total 8,566, there were 5,339 cases of dacoities, robberies, snatching, burglaries, and theft in which the culprits looted or stole cash and valuables worth Rs2.83 billion.

During this period, gold ornaments weighing 3,846 tola were also looted or stolen from the capital, they said. The price of one tola (11.6 gramme) of gold is Rs274,000.



At least 4,300 mobiles were also looted or stolen during the period, including 707 iPhones, 571 Samsung, 410 Vivo, 612 Infinix, 308 Tecno, 265 Redmi, 272 Oppo, and 148 Huawei. Likewise, 403 vehicles (four-wheelers) and motorcycles were also either looted or stolen from the capital.

The capital police registered 46 cases of dacoity, 18 in the Sadar Zone, 13 in the Soan Zone, six in the Rural Zone, five in the Industrial Area Zone, three in the City Zone, and one case was registered at the CTD police station.

Out of these, 14 incidents of dacoity targeted houses, while 12 were reported at commercial centres and seven occurred in streets. In one incident, the police were involved, while in another, the culprits impersonated police. In another incident, a victim was also kidnapped. The culprits killed a man and injured 10 others during these incidents.

They looted cash and valuables worth Rs55 million. Besides, 109.5 tola of gold, four motorcycles, 88 mobiles, 133 laptops, and other items were also looted by criminals during these incidents.

The police also registered 1,882 incidents of robberies: 517 in the Soan Zone, 484 in the Sadar Zone, 376 in the Industrial Area Zone, 273 in the City Zone, and 232 in the Rural Zone.

In these 517 incidents, 73 houses and 148 commercial centres were targeted by criminals, and at least 1474 occurred in public places.

In seven incidents, culprits impersonated police officials, whereas in one police were involved. In 48 incidents, victims were also kidnapped by the robbers.10 persons were murdered, 59 were shot at and injured, and 130 were either stabbed or sustained other injuries. The gunmen looted cash and valuables worth Rs347 million, besides 431.3 tola gold, 16 vehicles, 453 motorcycles, 2,076 mobiles, 34 laptops, and other items.

At least 936 incidents of snatching were reported in the capital. 254 cases were registered in the City Zone, 241 in the Soan Zone, 232 in the Industrial Area Zone, 158 in the Sadar Zone, and 51 in the Rural Zone.

Besides seven houses and six commercial centres, 803 incidents were reported on the streets. In 58 incidents, culprits were disguised as police officials; one incident was committed by police. 29 incidents involved kidnapping as well. As many as 35 people were injured in these incidents.

The cuprites looted cash and valuables worth Rs253m, besides 149.5-tola gold, 17 vehicles, 30 motorcycles, 837 mobiles, seven laptops, and other items.

The police also registered 727 burglaries: 220 in the Soan Zone, 198 in the Sadar Zone, 157 in the Rural Zone, 88 in the City Zone, and 64 in the Industrial Area Zone.

In these incidents, 610 houses and 117 commercial centres were respectively targeted. Cash and valuables worth Rs416m were stolen in addition to 1,404 tola of gold, one vehicle, 21 motorcycles, 486 mobile phones, 223 laptops, and other items.

Police booked 1748 cases of thefts during the period. 512 incidents were reported in the City Zone, 387 in the Sadar Zone, 334 in the Soan Zone, 278 in the Rural Zone, and 237 in the Industrial Area Zone.

530 incidents targeted houses, whereas 190 thefts occurred at commercial centres. In 212 incidents, employees were involved, while 785 thefts occurred in public places. In 25 incidents, victims were also kidnapped.

In these thefts, four persons were injured. The thieves managed to steal cash and valuables worth Rs1.6 billion. Besides, 1755.9 tola of gold, six vehicles, 34 motorcycles, 843 mobiles, 128 laptops, 158 tires, 108 batteries, and 31 transformers were stolen.

The police also registered 363 cases of vehicle thefts during the said period, with 142 reported in the City Zone, 78 in the Industrial Area Zone, 66 in the Sadar Zone, 52 in the Soan Zone, and 25 in the Rural Zone.

110 Toyota of different models, 25 Honda of different models, two Mercedes, and 183 Suzuki of different models were stolen.

The police also registered 2,864 incidents of motorcycle thefts. 1018 cases were reported in the City Zone, 570 in the Soan Zone, 501 in the Sadar Zone, 454 in the Industrial Area Zone, and 321 in the Rural Zone. Out of these, 1,645 Honda, 27 Yamaha, nine Suzuki, 212 United, 96 Hi-Speed, 180 Union Star, and 44 Road Prince motorbikes were stolen.

