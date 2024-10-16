‘Beacon of multilateralism’: PM Shehbaz addresses highly anticipated SCO summit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is currently chairing the 23rd summit of the Council of the Heads of Government (CHG) of the Shan­ghai Cooperation Organi­sation (SCO) at Islamabad’s Jinnah Convention Centre.

The SCO comprises China, India, Russia, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus — with 16 more countries affiliated as observers or “dialogue partners”.

Pakistan became a full member of the SCO at its 2017 summit in Kazakhstan, which was attended by ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, who recently also expressed hope for reviving ties with India.

As the current Chair of the Council of the Heads of Government (CHG), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the summit.

In his opening remarks, PM Shehbaz told the summit: “It gives me immense pleasure to welcome our distinguished guests to Islamabad, the green and beautiful capital of Islamabad.”

He highlighted that the SCO “embodies the collective voice and wishes of over 40 per cent of the global population anchored in the Shanghai spirit”.

“Your presence here today underscores our shared commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of our people to ensure collective security and to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation for sustainable development and prosperity of the SCO region,” he added.

He termed the summit “another testament to the strength of our ties and collaboration among our diverse nations”.

“Together, we have the potential to drive socio-economic progress, enhance regional peace and stability, and to improve the quality of life for our citizens,” the premier said.

PM Shehbaz called on the leaders to use the SCO meeting to “exchange ideas, share best practices and forge concrete action plans that will benefit our economies and societies”.

He expressed his hope for “wonderful outcomes that will emerge from our in-depth deliberations”.

Going ahead with the summit’s proceedings, the prime minister then proposed that the day’s agenda be adopted.

Speaking after a brief interval, PM Shehbaz highlighted: “We are at a historic moment of transition where sweeping transformations are reshaping the global, social, political, economic and security landscape.”

Calling the SCO platform a “beacon of multilateralism”, he added: “I stand resolute in the belief that we possess not only the potential but the collective well to forge a future more prosperous, stable and secure for our people — a future inclusive and reflective of shared aspirations of all member states.”

The premier recalled that when assuming the role of the SCO CHG chair, Pakistan had reaffirmed its “commitment to regional peace, stability and enhanced connectivity and sustainable socio-economic development”.

“Our collaboration, joint teamwork expands academic and tourism linkages, poverty alleviation, empowerment of women and youth across the SCO region. reflection and commitment of our determination to promote prosperity through unity,” PM Shehbaz asserted.

Attending members

Leaders from SCO member states arrived in Islam­abad on Tuesday for the SCO meeting, where discussions will cen­ter around trade, economic cooperation, and regional connectivity within the Eurasian political and security bloc.

The summit will app­r­ove the organisation’s bud­get and address key issues related to economic collaboration among member states.

The meeting is being attended by the heads of government of eight member states, while Iran and India will be represented by their trade and external affairs ministers, respectively, after Iranian first vice president Mohammad Reza Aref had to pull out at the last minute due to the evolving regional situation requiring his presence in Tehran.

From China, Premier Li Qiang will be attending the summit, with his Monday visit to Pakistan being the first by a Chinese premier in 11 years.

Mongolia is participating as an observer state, and Turkmenistan has be­en invited as a special guest.

Representatives from int­e­r­national organisations, inc­luding the Conference on Interaction and Confi­dence Building Measures in Asia, the Commonwealth of Inde­pendent States, and the European Economic Community, are also attending the event.

Expected programme today

A flurry of activities is planned for throughout the day, with the summit proceedings expected in the morning.

According to the programme, the participants will arrive on Wednesday morning at the Jinnah Convention Centre, where they will be received by PM Shehbaz.

After group photos, PM Shehbaz will give his opening remarks, which are set to be followed by statements from other member states. A notable agenda of the day is “documents signing” before the prime minister offers the concluding remarks.

In the afternoon, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming will brief the media about the highlights of the summit. This would be followed by “official luncheons” by PM Shehbaz.

First day of the summit

On Tuesday, the first day of the two-day SCO summit, heads and delegates of various SCO member states continued to arrive.

Those arriving included Russia’s PM Mikhail Mishustin, Tajikistan’s PM Qohir Rasulzoda, Kazakhstan’s PM Olzhas Bektenov and Belarus’ PM Roman Golovchenko, as well as Turkmenistan’s foreign minister Rashid Meredov.

PM Shehbaz also held bilateral meetings with the leaders representing Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Belarus and Turkmenistan.

In the evening, the prime minister hosted a welcome dinner for the dignitaries from various member states, where footage showed him welcoming and shaking hands with them.

Among the guests was India’s Minister for External Affairs Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishan­kar, with whom PM Shehbaz also had a brief exchange.