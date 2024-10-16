E-Paper | October 16, 2024

Diesel price goes up for first time in three months

Khaleeq Kiani Published October 16, 2024 Updated October 16, 2024 08:44am

ISLAMABAD: The government has increased the price of diesel by Rs5 per litre, while the rate of petrol has been kept the same for the next fortnights, according to an official announcement.

This is the first hike in the pri­ces of petroleum products in three mo­n­ths, which have been const­antly going down due to the falling prices in the international market.

In a late-night announcement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Finance said the ex-depot price of high-speed diesel (HSD) was set at Rs251.29, up by Rs5 per litre from Rs246.29 per litre.

The petrol price was kept unchanged at Rs247.03 per litre for the next fortnight.

Govt hikes rate by Rs5 to Rs251; petrol kept unchanged at Rs247

In the retail market, both petrol and diesel are being sold at a higher price — Rs248 to 248.50 and Rs252, respectively.

According to the ministry’s announcement, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has worked out the prices based on the variations in the international market. .

The price of diesel had gone up by an average of $1.5 per barrel while petrol remained range-bound in the international market.

Over the last five fortnights, the prices of petrol and HSD have dropped by Rs28.57 and Rs36.34 per litre, respectively.

Earlier, the prices of petrol and HSD had witnessed an increase of Rs17.44 and Rs15.74 per litre, respectively in the month of July.

Between May 1 and June 15, the prices were reduced by about Rs35 per litre and Rs22 per litre, respectively.

At present, the government is charging about Rs76 per litre tax on both petrol and HSD. However, the general sales tax is zero on all petroleum products.

The government is also charging Rs60 per litre Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) for both products that normally impact the masses. Other charges include about Rs16 per litre Customs duty on petrol and HSD, irrespective of their local production or imports.

In addition, about Rs17 per litre distribution and sale margins are going to oil companies and their dealers.

On the other hand, the government is charging Rs50 per litre tax on light diesel and high octane blending components and 95RON petrol used by the wealthy for their luxury imported vehicles.Petrol and HSD are the major revenue spinners, with monthly sales of about 700,000 to 800,000 tonnes per month.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Two steps back
Updated 16 Oct, 2024

Two steps back

Instead of treating polio as a stand-alone emergency, it should be incorporated into a broader public health strategy.
Defunding varsities
16 Oct, 2024

Defunding varsities

IF a plan — apparently conjured up by foreign lenders — to defund public varsities goes ahead, tens of thousands...
Protecting children
16 Oct, 2024

Protecting children

THIS country’s children make the news for unfortunate reasons. At the core of their plight is the state’s...
Conciliatory approach
Updated 15 Oct, 2024

Conciliatory approach

Pakistan can only move forward when disillusioned segments of society are given their constitutional rights.
PCB mess
15 Oct, 2024

PCB mess

PAKISTAN cricket is in a state of turmoil — all the way from the boardroom to the field. Several decisions have...
Police brutality
15 Oct, 2024

Police brutality

IS our police leadership so devoid of ideas that cracking down on unarmed civilians is their only means of ...