Govt slashes petrol prices by Rs10, diesel by Rs13.06

Dawn.com Published September 15, 2024 Updated September 15, 2024 11:51pm

The federal government on Sunday night notified a cut of Rs10 per litre in petrol prices, as well as a Rs13.06 per litre reduction in the price of high speed diesel (HSD).

According to a notification from the Finance Division, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, “The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has worked out the consumer prices of petroleum products, based on the price variations in the international market.”

Petrol prices have fallen from Rs259.10 to Rs249.10 — a cut of Rs10. Meanwhile, the price of HSD has fallen by Rs13.06 from Rs262.75 to Rs249.69, with the price of kerosene falling by Rs11.15 from Rs169.62 to Rs158.47. Light diesel oil has become Rs12.12 cheaper, with prices falling to Rs149.13 from Rs154.05.

The notification adds that the prices will remain in place for the next fortnight starting from September 16.

