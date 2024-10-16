SLGL, Maersk sign deal

KARACHI: Secure Log­is­­tics Group Ltd (SLGL) has entered into an agreement to provide transport services to Maersk West and Central Asia Ltd.

In a stock filing on Tuesday, SLGL said this corporate on-boarding of SG as one of the transport service provider to Maersk aligns with SLG’s objectives to become a leading domestic logistic service provider.

In addition, SLGL is also engaged in discussion with Maersk regarding a similar agreement under SLG’s TIR License, whereby the company would provide similar services to Maersk starting with the regional markets including the Central Asian countries, the Company said.

