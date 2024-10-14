E-Paper | October 14, 2024

Police claim recovering nine of a family after ‘encounter’ in Naparkot

Our Correspondent Published October 14, 2024 Updated October 14, 2024 10:18am

SUKKUR: Shikarpur police on Saturday claimed to have recovered nine members of a family, who were kidnapped three weeks ago, after an encounter with dacoits in the riverine area of Naparkot.

Shikarpur SSP Shahzeb Chachar told media persons that police got the entire family including Mujeeb, Fahim, Anbreen, Ghazala Siyal and five children freed unharmed from the clutches of kidnappers, who let the hostages go and escaped from the area during an encounter with police.

Police brought the victims to the area police station and they would hand them over to heirs after completion of legal formalities, he said.

About three weeks ago, the family consisting who lived in Micro Colony,

Sukkur, went to see a prospective suitor for their marriageable girl in the riverine area of Naparkot and went missing immediately afterwards.

The family’s relatives, who learnt later they had been kidnapped, told media persons in Sukkur that a man in their neighborhood had persuaded the head of the family that he would arrange marriage of his daughter with a suitable man of a landowning family settled in Naparkot hence they should visit the suitor there.

They said that they filed a complaint against the man at the area police station in Sukkur and police arrested him. The Shikarpur SSP had formed a special police team to recover the family.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

SCO summit
Updated 14 Oct, 2024

SCO summit

All quarters, including political parties, must ensure that no hurdles are placed in the way of the SCO summit.
Not the answer
14 Oct, 2024

Not the answer

THE recent report from Justice Project Pakistan shows how urgently Pakistan needs to rethink its use of the death...
Foul killing
14 Oct, 2024

Foul killing

THE chasm between the powerful and the vulnerable, coupled with radicalisation within law enforcement, has turned...
A close watch
Updated 13 Oct, 2024

A close watch

Authorities will have to prove every six months that they are pursuing the IMF-mandated targets to secure the lender’s dollars and blessings.
Push and pull
13 Oct, 2024

Push and pull

MUCH remains at stake, but it is nonetheless reassuring that our politicians have returned to more parliamentary...
Rising rape
13 Oct, 2024

Rising rape

MISOGYNY is the bane of women’s lives across the globe as it robs them of autonomy over their bodies. This is...