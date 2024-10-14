Police claim recovering nine of a family after ‘encounter’ in Naparkot

SUKKUR: Shikarpur police on Saturday claimed to have recovered nine members of a family, who were kidnapped three weeks ago, after an encounter with dacoits in the riverine area of Naparkot.

Shikarpur SSP Shahzeb Chachar told media persons that police got the entire family including Mujeeb, Fahim, Anbreen, Ghazala Siyal and five children freed unharmed from the clutches of kidnappers, who let the hostages go and escaped from the area during an encounter with police.

Police brought the victims to the area police station and they would hand them over to heirs after completion of legal formalities, he said.

About three weeks ago, the family consisting who lived in Micro Colony,

Sukkur, went to see a prospective suitor for their marriageable girl in the riverine area of Naparkot and went missing immediately afterwards.

The family’s relatives, who learnt later they had been kidnapped, told media persons in Sukkur that a man in their neighborhood had persuaded the head of the family that he would arrange marriage of his daughter with a suitable man of a landowning family settled in Naparkot hence they should visit the suitor there.

They said that they filed a complaint against the man at the area police station in Sukkur and police arrested him. The Shikarpur SSP had formed a special police team to recover the family.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2024