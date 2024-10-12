11 killed, 8 injured in Kurram firing incidents

At least 11 people were killed and eight were injured in shooting incidents in Kunj Alizai area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district, hospital and local officials said on Saturday.

Kurram Deputy Commissioner (DC) Javidullah Mehsud confirmed the death toll to Dawn.com.

“There was shooting in the Kunj Alizai mountains near the Pak-Afghan border and on the roads there,” DC Mehsud said.

Mir Hassan, medical superintendent of the District Headquarters Hospital, told Dawn.com that a total of nine injured people were brought to the hospital, out of which one succumbed to their injuries while treatment of the rest was under way.

He added that the condition of three of the wounded was “critical”.

DC Mehsud asserted that steps were being taken to make the entry and exit routes to Kurram safe and to restore law and order in the region.

Last month, at least 46 people were killed and 91 were injured in days-long violence that had erupted over a land dispute. A previous bout of clashes in July had also resulted in 49 deaths.

In September, the district administration had engaged a local jirga to facilitate negotiations between two rival tribes. The KP government has also formed a land commission to resolve land disputes.