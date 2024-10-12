Imran’s disqualification case: Full bench gives ECP time for arguments

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court (LHC) full bench on Friday gave the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) time for arguments on the petitions challenging five-year disqualification of former prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case and cancellation of the PTI’s party polls held in 2022.

Barrister Senator Syed Ali Zafar appeared on behalf of the PTI and its founding chairman before the five-member bench, headed by Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza.

A lawyer for the ECP appearing before the bench sought time to prepare his arguments.

The bench allowed the request and adjourned the hearing for two weeks.

Talking to the media outside the court, Barrister Zafar said the Toshakhana case was the mother of all evils because on the basis of this ill-intended case, further criminal cases like “Toshakhana one, two and three” were illegally initiated against the former premier.

He said if the court found any ECP action beyond its jurisdiction, it could declare it null and void.

In the petitions, Mr Khan said the ECP, despite his clear explanations for Toshakhana gifts, illegally deseated him as an MNA from NA-95 Mianwali and directed that a complaint be filed against him under the Elections Act 2017.

Alleging malice and ulterior motives, Mr Khan criticised the ECP for instigating baseless legal actions against him under sections 167 and 173 of the Elections Act 2017 before a session court in Islamabad.

Mr Khan said that general elections were slated to be held on Feb 8 but the ECP denied his fundamental right to contest polls. He also accused the ECP of issuing another illegal order on Oct 23, directing the PTI to hold party elections within 20 days.

Mr Khan asked the court to set aside his disqualification so that he could contest the upcoming general election. He also challenged the ECP order, instructing the PTI to hold fresh intra-party polls. He asked the LHC to declare that the intra-party elections conducted on June 10, 2022, were valid by the party’s constitution.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2024