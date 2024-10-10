FBR says no ‘redemption’ for vehicles used in smuggling

ISLAMABAD: Vehicles or means of transport used to move smuggled goods are now subject to immediate confiscation without the option of payment of a fine, under a recent amendment.

The change, made to SRO 499 of 2009, empowers authorities to confiscate vehicles used for transporting smuggled goods as part of a decisive move to intensify the government’s anti-smuggling campaign.

An official announcement by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) said the amendment, announced earlier this month, was a reflection of the government’s resolve to eradicate smuggling, which deprives the economy of critical revenue and encourages informal economy.

Under the amendment, all means of transport used in the movement of smuggled goods would now be subject to immediate confiscation with no option of paying a fine. This is a significant shift from the previous regime, where offenders had the opportunity to get back the seized vehicles upon payment of a redemption fine.

The new measure closes a loophole, ensuring that the tools used in smuggling operations are permanently removed from circulation.

FBR Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial has called for immediate ac­­tion by Customs officials and law enforcement agencies to enforce this amendment through coordinated efforts and ensure that all conveyances used in smuggling activities, once impounded, are permanently removed from ope­­ration.

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2024