Balochistan given deadline to stop fuel smuggling

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asked the Balochistan government to take measures to discourage the transportation of smuggled diesel and petrol out of the province, inflicting billions of rupees losses to the national kitty.

Chairing a meeting on anti-smuggling at the Prime Minister Secretariat, Mr Shehbaz set a one-month deadline for the chief secretary and inspector general police Balochistan to implement effective measures to address this issue swiftly.

The meeting made almost 10 decisions, with deadlines ranging from 15 days to two months for various ministries to comply with the directive. Since assuming office, Mr Shehbaz has held regular meetings on smuggling, particularly to examine the situation in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The foreign secretary was charged with raising the issue of border markets in Balochistan with Iranian officials. The secretary was given a 15-day deadline to complete the work.

PM proposes confiscating vehicles; urges use of technology to end menace

The premier was informed that there was no significant decrease in the smuggling of petroleum products from Iran. However, more than 200 commodities were added to the negative list of the transit trade agreement with Afghanistan, making them ineligible for importation under the arrangement.

As a result of this action, transit-prone smuggled item smuggling decreased significantly.

Similarly, 212 cars from the Afghan Transit Trade (ATT) fleet suspected of being utilised for smuggling were identified and banned. The ATT cargo now requires bank guarantees rather than just insurance guarantees.

The meeting was informed that, in addition to a considerable decrease in the total smuggling of essential goods, petroleum products had been reduced by 50pc and sugar by 80pc.

In FY24, Rs106 billion worth of smuggled products were captured, and the anti-smuggling operation also resulted in a drop in hoarding practices.

The premier proposed confiscating vehicles used in smuggling products and asked the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to build a comprehensive method to combat smuggling by implementing new technological solutions requiring less human engagement. If necessary, the FBR could hire an international consultant for the project.

PM Shehbaz expressed satisfaction with the reduction in smuggling and expressed determination not to let those involved in smuggling harm the national economy.

He stated that legal action should be taken against individuals and facilitators engaged in smuggling. He directed the FBR, Ministry of Interior, and other authorities to increase their coordination in this area.

Mr Shehbaz directed the relevant authorities to produce a detailed plan for improving employment possibilities along the border in Balochistan.

The meeting was informed that the Ministry of Interior is conducting a thorough campaign to combat the smuggling of petroleum products, cigarettes, mobile phones, gold, tea, clothing, commodities, car tires, and spare parts.

It was reported that an online portal for sugar and urea prevention had been developed. Work on a technique for identifying and mapping non-custom paid automobiles was nearing completion.

The meeting was informed that 54 joint checkpoints had been built under the Prime Minister’s directions to combat smuggling. It was announced at the meeting that the process of identifying smugglers, facilitators, and transporters is moving quickly in coordination with the National Data Registration Authority, excise, and other ministries.

Published in Dawn, August 22nd, 2024