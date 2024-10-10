E-Paper | October 10, 2024

Early pact termination sparks IPPs’ board meetings

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 10, 2024 Updated October 10, 2024 09:20am

KARACHI: As the government gears up to terminate key agreements prematurely this month, several independent power producers (IPPs) have called emergency meetings to review the development.

In a stock filing on Wednesday, Hub Power Company Limited (Hubco) announced that its board of directors will hold an urgent meeting on Thursday (today).

The board will review the terms for the early termination of the company’s implementation agreem­e­­nt, power purchase agreement, fuel supply agreement, and the associated guarantee. These agreements were initially set to expire in March 2027.

The discussions have involved the government’s task force, created under the Prime Minister’s Office, and several IPPs, including Hubco.

Similarly, Lalpir Power Limited also notified the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday of an emergency meeting of its board of directors. This meeting will also address the terms of the early termination of its implementation agreement, power purchase agreement, and the associated guarantee, following negotiations between the government and various IPPs.

In other corporate news, Big Bird Foods Ltd (BBFL) is diversifying its product line by launching raw fish fillets and finger fish to meet the growing consu­mer demand for seafood.

In a stock filing on Wednesday, BBFL said the fish and seafood market in Pakistan currently has an annual demand of over 700,000 tonnes.

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Mental wellness
Updated 10 Oct, 2024

Mental wellness

On this World Mental Health Day, the message is clear: mental health at work must become a priority.
IHK poll results
10 Oct, 2024

IHK poll results

AN interesting political arrangement has emerged after polls concluded in India-held Kashmir. It appears that the...
Demonstrating intent
10 Oct, 2024

Demonstrating intent

THE finance minister appears confident about the direction his ministry is taking and seems firmly committed to...
Palestine MPC
Updated 09 Oct, 2024

Palestine MPC

It's a matter of concern that PTI did not attend the Palestine MPC. Political differences should be put aside when showing solidarity with Palestine.
A welcome reform
09 Oct, 2024

A welcome reform

THE Punjab government’s decision to abolish the corruption-ridden and inefficient food department, and replace it...
Water paradox
09 Oct, 2024

Water paradox

A FULLY fledged water crisis is unfolding across the world, with 2023 recorded as the driest year for rivers in over...