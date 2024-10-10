E-Paper | October 10, 2024

Karachi sizzles at 40°C, suburbs receive light rain

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 10, 2024

KARACHI: Following a day of intensely warm weather that saw temperature soaring to 40 degrees Celsius, parts of the city’s suburbs received light rain late in the afternoon on Wednesday.

A Met official said that some local developments occurred over northwest and northeast of Karachi due to hot weather conditions, resulting in isolated dust-raising winds with light rain in surrounding areas of the metropolis.

“The city normally experiences intense weather conditions in the month of October, which is historically the third hottest month of the year in Karachi after May and June,” said Chief Meteorologist Dr Sardar Sarfaraz.

He further explained that the sea breeze often subsided during October, creating hot weather conditions.

The Met Office said the city’s weather is likely to remain hot/very hot and dry over the next four to five days due to a high-pressure area that has developed in lower atmosphere over the region.

“The post-monsoon period is, however, favourable for cyclone’s development,” Dr Sarfaraz said, adding that the current system might not develop into a cyclone but has the potential to turn into a ‘depression’.

The maximum temperature recorded on Wednesday was 40°C with 33 per cent relative humidity. The minimum temperature recorded was 27.5°C with 56pc relative humidity.

The maximum temperature is likely to range between 38°C and 40°C in the coming days.

Chhor was the hottest place in the country where maximum temperature was 41°C.

